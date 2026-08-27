The Specific Dôen Blouse It Girls Always Wear With Jeans

There's a blouse trend that might’ve been deemed “dated” in the past, but it's now at the forefront of every It girl’s closet, thanks in large part to one of the most beloved brands of our time. The top in question is a ruffled button-down blouse from Dôen, which lends a pretty boho look to any outfit it's a part of. The latest celebrity to cosign it is Joey King, who was just spotted wearing the popular Helena top in white.
While out and about amidst her promotional tour for Practical Magic 2 this week, King opted to wear the top with a pair of light-wash, slightly baggy jeans and nude high-heeled sandals, accessorized with round sunglasses and a matching handbag. Her Dôen ruffled blouse was the perfect top to contrast with her casual jeans and sandals, rather than a plain white T-shirt. She looked cool and put-together without trying too hard, which is always the goal when putting an outfit together.
If you’re looking for a new blouse to wear with your everyday jeans, keep scrolling to recreate King’s outfit and shop more best-selling ruffled blouses from Dôen in an array of colors.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.