As Who What Wear UK's resident Gen Z correspondent, I know a good Y2K-coded trend when I see one. Whether it was the playful toe rings that cropped up this summer, or the pop punk pink and aquamarine blues that felt straight out of Paris Hilton's ‘2000s playbook, it's clear that this year, the era is having a moment. So naturally, when I spotted one of the times most formative It girls, Jennifer Lopez, in an outfit that looked like it had been plucked straight out of the early noughties, I knew it was a style I simply had to run and tell you about.
The piece in question? Well, that would be a pair of wide-leg, lace-panelled jeans, and yes, they’re every bit as nostalgic as they sound.
In Milan for Fashion Week and fresh from making her debut at Vogue World, J.Lo took some downtime, but naturally, her outfit was every bit the part. Styling her wide-leg, lace-panelled jeans with a nearly nude lace top and pointed-toe peep-toe heels, it was her statement-making Dolce & Gabbana jeans, which caught my attention. And, in case you missed it, they’re a style that has quietly been bubbling up for some time.
With lace’s romantic appeal but grounded with the practicality of denim, it makes perfect sense that this once-dated jeans trend is back in the spotlight. As fashion continues to turn from quiet luxury in favour of maximalism, the timing of J.Lo in these jeans is almost perfect. It feels energetic but most importantly, wearable.
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Pairing just as well with a white T-shirt and loafers as it does with J.Lo’s lace bodysuit and heels, this silhouette feels like an easy way to inject playfulness without going full maximalist. And as we head deeper into autumn (a time when denim reign supreme), I have a feeling this is one style we’ll be seeing everywhere. Scroll down to shop the best wide-leg, lace-panelled jeans below.
Shop Wide-Leg Lace-Panelled Jeans:
Dolce & Gabbana
Lace-Panelled Jeans
Shop J Lo's exact jeans.
H&M
Crochet Look-Detail Jeans
I can't quite believe that these are only £50.
River Island
Blue Flocked Floral Straight Leg Jeans
I love how this pair looks with a lace shirt and military jacket.
Free People
Taylen Embellished Flare Pants
Just add a lace-trim top for full boho energy.
Free People
Driftwood Molly Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with a loose shirt and loafers this autumn.
Alice+Olivia
Sidney Laser-Cut Jeans
Statement-making.
Ba&Sh
Jeans Vivy
This low-rise style has gone straight into my basket.
Jaded London
Lace Cooper Bootcut Jeans
If you're in the market to show a little skin, you need to see this style.
PAIGE
Sawyer Embroided Wide-Leg Denim Jeans
Style with a white blouse and ballet thats for a casually cool look.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.