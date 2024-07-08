3 Chic Flat-Shoe Trends J.Lo's Wearing With Her Favourite, Petite-Friendly Trousers

Natalie Munro
By
published

Parking her platforms for summer 2024, Jennifer Lopez has collated a fresh summer wardrobe brimming with trending buys. Whilst we're all used to seeing Lopez in puddle pants and ultra-tall high heels, this season the singer has taken a more relaxed approach to her daily style, having introduced several major flat shoe trends into her rotation, as well a petite-friendly trouser trend that she's been wearing on repeat.

Embracing practical flats in ways we've never seen her do so before, Lopez was spotted this weekend styling a classic pair of fresh white trainers whilst on a bike ride with a friend. Styling her comfortable shoes with a practical outfit, Lopez selected a white pair of cotton trousers that flared into a wide leg silhouette before cropping above the ankle. Rather than draping down to the floor—per her usual trouser choice, her light summer trouser brought a fresh and casual energy to her weekend look. While you might not think it, cropped trousers work to balance out petite frames, which could be the reason why Lopez—who stands at 5' 4"—has quickly become loyal to them.

Jennifer Lopez wears cropped trousers with white trainers.

(Image credit: @steviemackey)

With a high-waisted silhouette and an ankle grazing cut, Lopez has come back to this wearable trouser shape time after time. Wearing the trouser shape in light khaki shade with a relaxed pair of flip flops, Lopez channelled the "garden girl" aesthetic with her wide-brim straw hat, a tonal woven bag, and a short-sleeve printed blouse.

Jennifer Lopez wears cropped trousers and flip flops.

(Image credit: @jlo)

Giving her reliable summer outfit formula a weekday-ready makeover, Lopez was spotted in a navy pinstripe trouser that she wore belted and tucked over a white cotton shirt. Continuing her flat-shoe style streak, she selected a pretty pair of trending black ballet flats with a long ribbon detail that she wore twisted around her ankle, a detail made all the more impactful by the cropped nature of her trousers.

Jennifer Lopez wears cropped trousers and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A new-found fan of a practical flat shoe, read on to shop the three major flat shoe trends that Jennifer Lopez is loving right now, as well as the cropped, wide-leg trouser trend that she keeps coming back to.

1. WHITE TRAINERS

Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers

These add a retro feeling to your daily styling.

Reebok Club C 85 Trainers
Reebok
Club C 85 Trainers

These comfortable trainers are perfect for all-day wear.

Veja Campo Leather Sneakers
& Other Stories
Veja Campo Leather Sneakers

These also come in two other shades.

2. FLIP FLOPS

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer footwear.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
Stuad
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

These feature square toes for a smarter finish.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These also come in five other colours.

3. LACE-UP BALLET FLATS

Simone Wrap Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Simone Wrap Ballet Flats

These feature a backless design or a more relaxed silhouette.

Megan Lace Up Ballet Flat
Reformation
Megan Lace Up Ballet Flat

The square-toe design leans in to the ballet-inspired silhouette.

Massimo Dutti, Tied Square Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Tied Square Ballet Flats

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

SHOP WIDE-LEG CROPPED TROUSERS:

Paper Bag Trousers
H&M
Paper Bag Trousers

These come in sizes XS to 4XL

M&S Collection, Linen Rich Wide Leg Cropped Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Linen Rich Wide Leg Cropped Trousers

Style with classic white trainers or pair with pretty ballet flats.

MANGO, Cotton Wideleg Trousers
Mango
Cotton Wideleg Trousers

These also come in a bright white shade.

Wool-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
Toteme
Wool-Crepe Straight-Leg Pants

Cropped trousers are a workwear capsule wardrobe staple.

Jubin Cropped Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Jubin Cropped Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants

These crop at mid-calf and style well with flats and kitten heels.

Indigo Cotton Twill Wide Leg Trousers | Indigo
Toast
Indigo Cotton Twill Wide Leg Trousers

These voluminous trousers offer breathability for hot summer days.

Pull-On Culottes
H&M
Pull-On Culottes

These also come in six other shades.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lopez
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸