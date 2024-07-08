3 Chic Flat-Shoe Trends J.Lo's Wearing With Her Favourite, Petite-Friendly Trousers

Parking her platforms for summer 2024, Jennifer Lopez has collated a fresh summer wardrobe brimming with trending buys. Whilst we're all used to seeing Lopez in puddle pants and ultra-tall high heels, this season the singer has taken a more relaxed approach to her daily style, having introduced several major flat shoe trends into her rotation, as well a petite-friendly trouser trend that she's been wearing on repeat.

Embracing practical flats in ways we've never seen her do so before, Lopez was spotted this weekend styling a classic pair of fresh white trainers whilst on a bike ride with a friend. Styling her comfortable shoes with a practical outfit, Lopez selected a white pair of cotton trousers that flared into a wide leg silhouette before cropping above the ankle. Rather than draping down to the floor—per her usual trouser choice, her light summer trouser brought a fresh and casual energy to her weekend look. While you might not think it, cropped trousers work to balance out petite frames, which could be the reason why Lopez—who stands at 5' 4"—has quickly become loyal to them.

With a high-waisted silhouette and an ankle grazing cut, Lopez has come back to this wearable trouser shape time after time. Wearing the trouser shape in light khaki shade with a relaxed pair of flip flops, Lopez channelled the "garden girl" aesthetic with her wide-brim straw hat, a tonal woven bag, and a short-sleeve printed blouse.

Giving her reliable summer outfit formula a weekday-ready makeover, Lopez was spotted in a navy pinstripe trouser that she wore belted and tucked over a white cotton shirt. Continuing her flat-shoe style streak, she selected a pretty pair of trending black ballet flats with a long ribbon detail that she wore twisted around her ankle, a detail made all the more impactful by the cropped nature of her trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A new-found fan of a practical flat shoe, read on to shop the three major flat shoe trends that Jennifer Lopez is loving right now, as well as the cropped, wide-leg trouser trend that she keeps coming back to.

