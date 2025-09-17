Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—J.Lo Just Wore Ankle Boots With 2025's Most-Wanted Pant Trend

"Skinny jeans are back!" "I'm team wide-leg." "Capris are my current obsession." Everyone has their own opinion about this season's It pant trend, but if you ask me, someone who spends hours every day researching trends and studying the market, there is really only one truly dominant style of bottoms for fall 2025. My pick? Balloon pants, from structured trousers to genie-like jersey alternatives. I'm not the only one who's picked sides in this autumnal fashion debate. According to new photos, Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of balloon pants.
The singer and actress was spotted in New York City on Tuesday leaving IGK Salon with a new 'do courtesy of stylist Ryan Austin. For the occasion, she wore a blue striped button-down shirt underneath a brown blazer. Lopez then paired the combo with structured black balloon pants and ankle boots—a fall pant-and-shoe pairing that just works.
What makes this duo so much chicer than ankle boots with wide-leg or skinny pants is the balance of proportions. Wide-leg pants drown whatever shoes you're wearing, essentially hiding them and making them visually pointless. Skinny pants styled with fitted ankle boots create a too-tight look with no aesthetic contrast. Balloon pants, however, are sculptural by nature and nip back in right as your ankle boots start. It all clicks.
Follow J.Lo's lead by shopping the best ankle boots and balloon pants below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.