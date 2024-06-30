Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Un-J.Lo of Flat Shoe Trends With Baggy Pants
If you're at all familiar with Jennifer Lopez's style (which I'm guessing you are), you know that the shoe trends she chooses to wear aren't typically considered "sweet", or low-key. But from time to time, she surprises us all and chooses one that's a major departure from the platfom shoes, towering heels, or sneakers she typically wears, and this was the case when she was photographed yesterday at a hotel in Beverly Hills.
For the occasion, Lopez opted for a put-together outfit, consisting of a white blouse and pleated baggy trousers. And instead of sky-high stilettos, she wore a pair of ballet flats that laced up around her ankles. This isn't the first time Lopez has worn ballet flats (another was during her Parisian honeymoon with Ben Affleck), but she doesn't wear the trend often—especially ones that tie around her ankles.
Lopez's pretty ballet flats were by Dior, but you can purchase the trend for significantly less. Keep scrolling to do so.
On Jennifer Lopez: Dior shirt and D-Joy Ballet Flats ($890); Hermès bag
Shop Similar Ballet Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Here Are 9 Ways to Instantly Elevate Your Favorite Denim Cutoff Shorts
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris
Elegance is her middle name.
By Natalie Munro
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Sandals for These Flat Shoes
They're dainty and effortless.
By Natalie Munro
-
3 Chic and Easy Ways to Inject Color Trends Into Your Wardrobe This Season
This trick won't overwhelm neutral lovers.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Easy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Trading Loafers For
It's similar but different.
By Allyson Payer
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing
Who would have guessed?
By Natalie Munro
-
Anne Hathaway Proved She's the Definitive Fashion Person by Wearing These It Shoes
Name a more popular shoe style—I'll wait.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love
A firm closet staple.
By Nikki Chwatt