J.Law Wore the Anti-Classic Pants Trend I Keep Seeing On Fashion People In London

If quiet luxury and hushed, minimalist tones aren't for you, then you're going to love the growing pants trend that's anything but classic. Lately, my Instagram feed has been littered with red-bottomed content creators, mostly based in London, who've come up with countless creative ways to wear red jeans and trousers casually without their looks becoming over the top (which can happen easily when you're wearing cherry-red pants). Some have gone the route of wearing red from head to toe, like Lucy Williams, in an Aligne set that can't stop selling out. Others, like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, toned down the bright bottoms with a brown, oversized button-down and white accessories. The possibilities, it seems, are endless.

The red pants trend spotted in London:

Styling notes: These colors together make for an easy yet eye-catching ensemble that's begging to be replicated as summer transitions into fall.

Styling notes: Don't be afraid to go all in when it comes to color this fall. I know it can be scary to wear red from top to bottom, but as this outfit shows, it can be done in a low-key, wearable way with the right pieces.

For even more proof of that, you just have to scroll through some of Jennifer Lawrence's latest street-style ensembles. In June, she ventured out in New York City wearing a simple white T-shirt, an XL St. Agni tote, red pants, and matching red The Row jelly sandals. Then, this week, she was spotted again in the controversial but buzzy pants trend, this time taking a cue from Lucy Williams and wearing a red shirt with her bottoms, both of which are from The Row. With the co-ord, she added burnt-orange, suede Charvet slippers and a Dior Saddle bag.

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row shirt and Chan Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants ($1250); Charvet Suede Slippers ($450); Dior Saddle Bag with Strap ($4400)

The Row Chan Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants $1250 SHOP NOW

Christian Dior Saddle Handbag Leather Medium $2815 SHOP NOW

If you're ready to press pause on neutrals leading into fall—I understand. I feel the same way. That is why I'm diving headfirst into the red pants trend that is currently taking over London and New York thanks to celebs and influencers alike. Scroll down to shop the trend before every last pair sells out (COS's viral take on the trend is already almost there for the second time).

Shop red pants:

Leset Yoko Pocket Pants $180 SHOP NOW Leset's bottoms are so comfy and great for travel.

abercrombie Drapey Pull-On Pant $80 $40 SHOP NOW Hint: When you add these to your cart today, you'll get an additional 15% off. Run.

ALIGNE Markus Cord Horseshoe Trouser $179 SHOP NOW Editors are raving about these bottoms.

MANGO Straight Linen-Blend Pants $90 $50 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

DONNI. Linen Simple Pant $168 SHOP NOW I swear by Donni's pants, from the capris to the linen trousers.

COS Extra Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Pants $150 SHOP NOW I tried on this entire outfit at COS recently and fell hardcore in love with it.

La Ligne Colby Pants $295 SHOP NOW I'm pretty sure that J.Law owns these too.

HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW These are lauded all over the fashion world. I'm currently searching for a discounted pair in black on The RealReal, but my patience is waning, so I might just snag a pair from NAP after all.