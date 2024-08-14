J.Law Wore the Anti-Classic Pants Trend I Keep Seeing On Fashion People In London
If quiet luxury and hushed, minimalist tones aren't for you, then you're going to love the growing pants trend that's anything but classic. Lately, my Instagram feed has been littered with red-bottomed content creators, mostly based in London, who've come up with countless creative ways to wear red jeans and trousers casually without their looks becoming over the top (which can happen easily when you're wearing cherry-red pants). Some have gone the route of wearing red from head to toe, like Lucy Williams, in an Aligne set that can't stop selling out. Others, like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, toned down the bright bottoms with a brown, oversized button-down and white accessories. The possibilities, it seems, are endless.
The red pants trend spotted in London:
Styling notes: These colors together make for an easy yet eye-catching ensemble that's begging to be replicated as summer transitions into fall.
Styling notes: Don't be afraid to go all in when it comes to color this fall. I know it can be scary to wear red from top to bottom, but as this outfit shows, it can be done in a low-key, wearable way with the right pieces.
For even more proof of that, you just have to scroll through some of Jennifer Lawrence's latest street-style ensembles. In June, she ventured out in New York City wearing a simple white T-shirt, an XL St. Agni tote, red pants, and matching red The Row jelly sandals. Then, this week, she was spotted again in the controversial but buzzy pants trend, this time taking a cue from Lucy Williams and wearing a red shirt with her bottoms, both of which are from The Row. With the co-ord, she added burnt-orange, suede Charvet slippers and a Dior Saddle bag.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row shirt and Chan Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants ($1250); Charvet Suede Slippers ($450); Dior Saddle Bag with Strap ($4400)
If you're ready to press pause on neutrals leading into fall—I understand. I feel the same way. That is why I'm diving headfirst into the red pants trend that is currently taking over London and New York thanks to celebs and influencers alike. Scroll down to shop the trend before every last pair sells out (COS's viral take on the trend is already almost there for the second time).
Shop red pants:
Hint: When you add these to your cart today, you'll get an additional 15% off. Run.
People keep telling me that these are a great alt for the High Sport bottoms (which also come in red—keep scrolling).
I tried on this entire outfit at COS recently and fell hardcore in love with it.
These are lauded all over the fashion world. I'm currently searching for a discounted pair in black on The RealReal, but my patience is waning, so I might just snag a pair from NAP after all.
