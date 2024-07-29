These Are the Best Summer Finds at COS (I'd Know—I Tried Them On)

Welcome to Let's Get a Room , a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

I know it's common knowledge now that COS is the perfect affordable equivalent to brands like The Row, but I want to make it clear that I've been saying this for years and as such have been relying on the Swedish fashion brand for expensive-looking, chic, and reliable wardrobe items for just as long. Whether I need something to wear for an event or just a restock on white T-shirts, without thinking twice, I go to COS.

The latter was exactly what I went into the brand's Kings Cross store in London for a few weeks back. I was traveling there for a few days and in need of a crisp, makeup-free white tee to wear to dinner, but while I was in the store, I stumbled across so many covetable finds, from elegant slip dresses to cool red separates. Having only brought a carry-on that was already jam-packed, I couldn't exactly go in on the selection like I wanted to, which is how I ended up heading to SoHo upon my arrival back in New York to right my wrong. Below, check out the damage I did in COS's four-story townhome, trying on at least 25 new summer arrivals before settling on the best 14. Trust me, these aren't the sorts of finds you want to scroll past.

I had spotted this layered pencil skirt in London and then researched it online, knowing that I had to try it on IRL when I got back to NYC, and I'm so glad I did. The material feels immaculate, and the layered effect adds a cool and different look to it that only adds to its appeal. Online, there's a matching layered tank, but the SoHo store didn't have any available in my size, so I got creative and paired it with my favorite item that I tried on all morning, this red spaghetti-strap rib-knit top. The fit on it is impeccable—I loved it so much, in fact, that I got it in two colors and plan to pack both for my Paris trip this week.

COS Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau $69 SHOP NOW

COS Layered Knitted Skirt $120 SHOP NOW

This was the last look I tried on before heading to the register having not seen the skirt before my initial trip to the dressing room. I always do one last scan before leaving a store, and this fitted silhouette caught my eye in the corner of the top floor. I'd already pulled this equally perfect bubble blouse but couldn't think of what to style it with until I stumbled across the skirt, so it really was kismet. As it turns out, this was probably my favorite pairing of everything I tried on. Classic, elegant, and timeless—I can imagine wearing this look to fashion week events, cocktail parties, and so much more in 2024, 2025, and beyond.

COS Parachute Blouse $120 SHOP NOW

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt $150 SHOP NOW

These pants have been on my radar for a while now after spotting them online, but they sold out so quickly that I never even imagined being able to see them in person. Luckily, the SoHo location had a ton of sizes available, so naturally, I snagged a pair in my size and ran to the dressing room. First off, they're super slouchy and relaxed, so if you like that silhouette, these are going to become a fast favorite for you. The drawstring at the waist is great for adjusting the size as well as the part of your waist or hips where you want them to sit. On their own, these bottoms are a stellar find, but together with the matching denim garment-dyed shirt, you can't lose.

COS Garment-Dyed Resort Shirt $135 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers $150 SHOP NOW

This is not a $150 dress. This could be a $1500 dress. If you have a wedding to go to at literally any point in the next year, whether it's in the summertime or the dead of winter, this is the dress you should be wearing. The fit is gorgeous, the fabric is luxe and high-quality, and the little tie in the back allows you to adjust the way it falls on the body to ensure it sits perfectly on you.

COS Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW

As much as I love a dress or skirt moment, my comfort zone is always going to be baggy jeans and a big poplin shirt. I honestly don't love a standard poplin button-down, though, as I always struggle to find ones in the right material with the right fit. Instead, I always opt for pullover, relaxed options. They're great for summer and make for a super-easy, comfortable outfit that still looks chic every time. For that reason, I had to take this resort-style pullover shirt home with me. The jeans, called the Tide jeans, are just as elite, with a perfect blue wash and a super-relaxed fit.

COS Short-Sleeved Resort Shirt $99 SHOP NOW

COS Tide Jeans - Wide $135 SHOP NOW

I'm a sucker for a pair of slouchy white linen pants. They're simply the best, especially for a hot summer day when you still need to look put together and sleek despite the heat. I styled this great pair with a brand-new COS red sleeveless top with a subtle cowl neck, draped fit, and side cutouts. The fabric on it was super elevated—stretchy but still structured somehow. I highly recommend it.

COS Cowl-Neck Gathered Sleeveless Top $89 SHOP NOW

COS Straight-Leg Tailored Linen Pants $120 SHOP NOW

This sheer, champagne-colored polo caught my eye from across the store when I stopped in the other day. The fabric is really cooling and nice for a hot day, so if you don't mind that it's very sheer, I think it's a must. (I should—I did go home with it, after all.) I kept the styling here pretty simple, wearing the knit top with the same Tide jeans as earlier, showing how they look with something tucked in as opposed to something loose.

COS Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt $99 SHOP NOW

COS Buckled Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW

Me? Picking up a white skirt to try on? Shocker. As I type this, in fact, I'm wearing a different white poplin skirt, if that says anything about my obsession with the summer staple. This option from COS was great because it's slightly shorter than others I've seen lately and has a drawstring waist that makes it adjustable and more comfortable. Plus, it has pockets! I paired it with the same red tank top, layering it on top of the skirt's waistline, though it would be cute tucked in as well.

COS Drawstring Midi Skirt $135 SHOP NOW

COS Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress $250 SHOP NOW This scarf dress sadly wasn't available in the store I visited or else I absolutely would have tried it on.

COS Toe-Post Heeled Sandals $190 SHOP NOW Pair these with jeans and a baggy tee or a maxi slip dress.

COS Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau $69 SHOP NOW Here's the other color I got in the camisole—it's just as good as the red if not better.

COS Front-Pleat Mini Skirt $120 SHOP NOW I was seconds away from taking this mini home with me. I especially love that it's not a micro-mini like so many of today's shorter skirt options. It hits right at the knee and is super structured and classic.

COS Linen Bustier Top $120 SHOP NOW This strapless linen top will become your new favorite wardrobe piece, whether you style it with matching linen trousers or a silky midi skirt.

COS Slim Half-Zip Wool Hoodie $89 SHOP NOW This color and sporty fit combine to create the coolest piece to bring into fall.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW My friend has this dress and legit wore it three days in a row—it's that good.

COS Scarf-Detail Linen Dress $170 SHOP NOW This one is so pretty.

COS Asymmetric Brooch-Detail Blouse $99 SHOP NOW The gold hardware on this already stunning top puts it over the edge.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered $120 SHOP NOW I'm so here for darker denim washes.

COS Square-Toe Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW Wow. Just wow.

COS Asymmetric Chain-Print Midi Dress $250 SHOP NOW This dress lives rent-free in my head. It gives Phoebe Philo vibes.

COS Knitted Ruffled-Hem Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW This red midi dress can do no wrong in my book.

COS Voluminous Parachute Blouse $120 SHOP NOW Trust me, this silver, shiny fabric is even cooler IRL.

cos Facade Jeans $135 SHOP NOW I already own at least 50 pairs of jeans, and still, I'm tempted to buy this subtle barrel-leg pair of jeans.

COS Knitted Circle-Cut T-Shirt $89 SHOP NOW More sheer shirts, please!

COS Ribbed-Knit Shorts $49 SHOP NOW I'll never be a hot-pants hater. Never.