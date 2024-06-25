Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend That Fashion People Can't Quit
I swear, every time I log onto my computer in the morning to analyze what celebrities wore the night before, I come across Jennifer Lawrence wearing yet another pair of soon-to-go-viral shoes. From hard-to-find Sambas to affordable Vans, buzzy mesh flats to sold-out Mary-Janes—everything she puts on her feet makes the internet go wild and fans of her work and style alike click the purchase button. And the streak isn't ending anytime soon. Curious how I know? She just did it again.
This week, Lawrence was spotted walking around her New York City neighborhood during the east coast's current heat wave wearing an eye-catching pair of red drawstring trousers with a white tee, black oversized satchel, matching bucket hat, and this summer's most sought-after shoes: The Row's Mara Flats. For her leisurely stroll, the No Hard Feelings actress chose the rubber, net-like slip-ons in red, matching the controversial jellies to her pants in a casual-cool way that made me, a mega fan of the summer 2024 collection's most prominent shoe style, desire a pair even more than I already did.
Unfortunately for me and everyone else on the wishlist for them, only one size remains on the entirety of the internet (go buy them at Bergdorf Goodman right this second if you're a 12). But don't fret, The Row isn't the only brand getting in on the jelly sandals trend this summer. Scroll down to shop more kitschy, heatwave-friendly flats that are just as fun but a fraction of the price (and available for purchase right now).
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Mara Flat ($890) and Sofia Bucket ($390); Luv Lou Helena Sunglasses ($160)
Shop the jelly sandals trend:
When one of the top trends of the summer goes on sale during the summer. Iconic.
Just make sure to get a pedicure before you break these out.
I've been obsessed with these for years. They're so comfy and fun to style with socks.
I got a pair of these years ago and have had such a blast playing around with styling. They're amazing.
You might not be able to get the red pair by The Row for a while, so buy these in the meantime and see how you like the jelly sandals trend IRL before investing.
These remind me of an old rubber shoe that The Row made a few years ago. Those went viral too.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
