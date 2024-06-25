Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend That Fashion People Can't Quit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I swear, every time I log onto my computer in the morning to analyze what celebrities wore the night before, I come across Jennifer Lawrence wearing yet another pair of soon-to-go-viral shoes. From hard-to-find Sambas to affordable Vans, buzzy mesh flats to sold-out Mary-Janes—everything she puts on her feet makes the internet go wild and fans of her work and style alike click the purchase button. And the streak isn't ending anytime soon. Curious how I know? She just did it again.

This week, Lawrence was spotted walking around her New York City neighborhood during the east coast's current heat wave wearing an eye-catching pair of red drawstring trousers with a white tee, black oversized satchel, matching bucket hat, and this summer's most sought-after shoes: The Row's Mara Flats. For her leisurely stroll, the No Hard Feelings actress chose the rubber, net-like slip-ons in red, matching the controversial jellies to her pants in a casual-cool way that made me, a mega fan of the summer 2024 collection's most prominent shoe style, desire a pair even more than I already did.

Unfortunately for me and everyone else on the wishlist for them, only one size remains on the entirety of the internet (go buy them at Bergdorf Goodman right this second if you're a 12). But don't fret, The Row isn't the only brand getting in on the jelly sandals trend this summer. Scroll down to shop more kitschy, heatwave-friendly flats that are just as fun but a fraction of the price (and available for purchase right now).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Mara Flat ($890) and Sofia Bucket ($390); Luv Lou Helena Sunglasses ($160)

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl $890 SHOP NOW

The Row Sofia Bucket $390 SHOP NOW

Luv Lou The Helena $160 SHOP NOW

Shop the jelly sandals trend:

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Flats $50 SHOP NOW I just ordered a pair of these. What? I had to.

MANGO Glitter Crab Ballerinas $80 $60 SHOP NOW When one of the top trends of the summer goes on sale during the summer. Iconic.

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro $125 SHOP NOW Everyone's talking about these right now.

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Slip-On $50 SHOP NOW This black matte pair is perfect for the minimalists out there.

Jeffrey Campbell Balanced Clear Ballet Flat $50 SHOP NOW Just make sure to get a pedicure before you break these out.

THE ROW Mara Rubber Mesh Ballerina Flats $890 SHOP NOW One size left. Who's snagging it?

Terrain Gardana Clogs $68 SHOP NOW I've been obsessed with these for years. They're so comfy and fun to style with socks.

Y/Project X Melissa 55mm Filigree-Detailing Mules $215 SHOP NOW I got a pair of these years ago and have had such a blast playing around with styling. They're amazing.

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Sandals Red $50 SHOP NOW You might not be able to get the red pair by The Row for a while, so buy these in the meantime and see how you like the jelly sandals trend IRL before investing.