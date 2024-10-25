7 Trendy Items That Will Be Gone by 2025 (And What Will Replace Them)

In the whirlwind that is the TikTok era of fashion, trends come and go, typically before we can fully embrace them. This has created a landscape in which personal style is equated to authenticity. It’s those who can both embrace the trends and stay true to who they are that end up winning in the long run.

As we head into 2025, many of the recent *viral* trends are on the verge of fading into obscurity, making room for new, exciting styles to take their place. But if there’s one thing you take away from this article, let it be to choose wisely and let yourself lean into whichever trends feel the most practical to you. At the same time, love them or not, these trends will be long gone amongst the fashion crowd by 2025. Shop accordingly.

Out: Chunky Platforms

In: Sculpted Pumps

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

Sculpted pumps first jumped out to me at the Tory Burch runway show, as they offer a sleek, refined silhouette that adds an instant sense of elegance to any look. Unlike the chunky platforms that dominated not long ago, these pumps provide a more polished vibe, so that’s what I’ll be leaning for on a night out moving forward (although I will miss the comfort of platforms).

Out: Teddy Coats

In: Capes

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

One of my co-workers said you can tell someone works in fashion if they’re already adopting this trend, and I couldn’t agree more. The beloved teddy coat trend is being swapped out this season in favor of chic, tailored capes that offer both warmth and an air of sophistication. Capes bring a fresh, structured alternative to outerwear, which is perfect for layering while making a bold style statement.

Out: Lug-Sole Loafers

In: Minimalist Loafers

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

An easy swap to make if you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe is to get rid of the lug sole loafers you’ve come to love and try more minimalist styles instead. Think slim styles that would be school uniform–approved.

Out: Barbiecore

In: Powder Pink

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

"Barbie summer" was a fashion moment to remember, with its playful, nostalgic hues dominating the streets and social media alike. While traces of the trend still linger, the runways have swiftly transitioned to a more refined take on pink, with powdery pastel shades taking over as the new statement color. The clothing items tend to be more romantic and soft, which we love to see.

Out: Glittery Handbags

In: Clutches

(Image credit: @christietyler)

For quite some time, I couldn’t imagine a night out without a glittery handbag by my side. This just signified that I was looking to have a good time and that I did. But there’s a certain Burberry clutch that caught my eye recently, and it's living rent-free in my head. The style takes me back to 2010, and maybe it’s not the most practical item, but it’s quite elegant.

Out: Cutouts

In: Draping

(Image credit: @brooklyngallagher)

Cutouts were rampant in the fashion scene, boldly pushing the boundaries of skin-baring designs and turning heads everywhere. Now, the focus has shifted to draping, offering a more sophisticated and elegant approach to statement dressing without sacrificing allure.

Out: Distressed Denim

In: Soft Suiting

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

This season, soft suiting, as seen at Saint Laurent, will take center stage with its oversize, drapey silhouettes that bring a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe to tailored looks. Meanwhile, distressed denim is losing its edge, making way for more polished, effortless styles. With this trend on the rise, I’ll be looking to borrow a suit from one of my brothers to get that baggy look.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

