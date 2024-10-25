7 Trendy Items That Will Be Gone by 2025 (And What Will Replace Them)

In the whirlwind that is the TikTok era of fashion, trends come and go, typically before we can fully embrace them. This has created a landscape in which personal style is equated to authenticity. It’s those who can both embrace the trends and stay true to who they are that end up winning in the long run.

As we head into 2025, many of the recent *viral* trends are on the verge of fading into obscurity, making room for new, exciting styles to take their place. But if there’s one thing you take away from this article, let it be to choose wisely and let yourself lean into whichever trends feel the most practical to you. At the same time, love them or not, these trends will be long gone amongst the fashion crowd by 2025. Shop accordingly.

Out: Chunky Platforms

In: Sculpted Pumps

Sculpted pumps first jumped out to me at the Tory Burch runway show, as they offer a sleek, refined silhouette that adds an instant sense of elegance to any look. Unlike the chunky platforms that dominated not long ago, these pumps provide a more polished vibe, so that’s what I’ll be leaning for on a night out moving forward (although I will miss the comfort of platforms).

Tory Burch Pierced Pumps $468 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $49 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le Maillon Chain Leather Mule Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW

Out: Teddy Coats

In: Capes

One of my co-workers said you can tell someone works in fashion if they’re already adopting this trend , and I couldn’t agree more. The beloved teddy coat trend is being swapped out this season in favor of chic, tailored capes that offer both warmth and an air of sophistication. Capes bring a fresh, structured alternative to outerwear, which is perfect for layering while making a bold style statement.

Chloé Cropped Lacquered Cotton Capelet $3150 SHOP NOW

Zara Wool Blend Brooch Cape $139 SHOP NOW

Out: Lug-Sole Loafers

In: Minimalist Loafers

An easy swap to make if you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe is to get rid of the lug sole loafers you’ve come to love and try more minimalist styles instead. Think slim styles that would be school uniform–approved.

G.H. Bass Whitney Loafer $175 SHOP NOW

Tod's Gommino Snake-Effect Leather Loafers $695 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Penny Loafer $234 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Ballet Loafer $149 SHOP NOW

Out: Barbiecore

In: Powder Pink

"Barbie summer" was a fashion moment to remember, with its playful, nostalgic hues dominating the streets and social media alike. While traces of the trend still linger, the runways have swiftly transitioned to a more refined take on pink, with powdery pastel shades taking over as the new statement color. The clothing items tend to be more romantic and soft, which we love to see.

Zimmermann Crush Strapless Silk Mini Dress $2100 SHOP NOW

BP. Lace Trim Satin Miniskirt $24 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Zara Satin Effect Tied Halter Top $40 SHOP NOW

Out: Glittery Handbags

In: Clutches

For quite some time, I couldn’t imagine a night out without a glittery handbag by my side. This just signified that I was looking to have a good time and that I did. But there’s a certain Burberry clutch that caught my eye recently, and it's living rent-free in my head. The style takes me back to 2010, and maybe it’s not the most practical item, but it’s quite elegant.

Burberry Leather Rose Clutch $2790 SHOP NOW

ZARA Long Faux Fur Bag $139 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Slp Patent Leather Frame Clutch $1900 SHOP NOW

COS Cavatelli Clutch $190 SHOP NOW

Out: Cutouts

In: Draping

Cutouts were rampant in the fashion scene, boldly pushing the boundaries of skin-baring designs and turning heads everywhere. Now, the focus has shifted to draping, offering a more sophisticated and elegant approach to statement dressing without sacrificing allure.

Magda Butrym Cowl Neck Mini Dress $1440 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Satin Charmeuse Off-the-Shoulder Blouse $125 SHOP NOW

Zara Draped Wrap Bodysuit $28 SHOP NOW

Christopher Esber Vivenda Drape Front Long Sleeve Dress $990 SHOP NOW

Out: Distressed Denim

In: Soft Suiting

This season, soft suiting, as seen at Saint Laurent, will take center stage with its oversize, drapey silhouettes that bring a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe to tailored looks. Meanwhile, distressed denim is losing its edge, making way for more polished, effortless styles. With this trend on the rise, I’ll be looking to borrow a suit from one of my brothers to get that baggy look.

Faithfull Duomo Linen Straight-Leg Pants $239 SHOP NOW