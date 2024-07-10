The Easy, Anti-Trend Summer Trouser J-Law, Sienna and Gwyneth Just Can't Quit

With access to top stylists and fresh-from-the-runway collections, it's no surprise that actors Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow have curated some of the chicest wardrobes I've seen. Brimming with the season's favourite buys, these wardrobes are some of the few that I long to rummage through the most. So, when I spot a common thread appearing across all three of them, I know that we're on to something special.

Although these women are partial to an it-accessory and a designer buy, the item that I've seen surfacing in all of their collections this season is an elegant and summer-ready white trouser. Light, breezy and perfect for heatwave wearing, it's no surprise that the style set are gravitating towards this elegant trouser trend right now. Recently packed into Paltrow's luggage for a trip abroad, the actor utilised the trouser trend to craft a laid-back ensemble that felt put-together yet perfectly relaxed.

Creating an elegant monochrome look, Paltrow styled her bright white trousers with a simple black vest top. Although the white trouser trend can instil a casual effect—especially when shopped in a light cotton or linen fabric, an elegant colour pairing can give your look a smart energy that will keep you feeling put-together and polished.

Also choosing a relaxed tank top for her white trouser outfit, Miller selected hers in a tonal beige shade, pairing her look with retro-inspired sunglasses and a brown leather leather belt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Assembling an all-white outfit base, Lawrence took a more playful approach to styling, selecting a bright red cap and shoes to contrast her white two-piece. Opting for trending mesh flats and a relaxed baseball cap, Lawrence's look was decidedly casual and perfect for weekday wearing.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing well with all-white looks, but looking equally chic when paired with a black base or colourful accessories, the white trouser trend is a summer-time no brainer for fashion crowds.

Read on to discover our edit of the best white trousers to shop this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TROUSERS HERE:

Zara 100% Linen Straight Trousers £36 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes these naturally lightweight and breathable.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant £65 SHOP NOW This comes in waist sizes 23—37.

ASOS Relaxed Tailored Trouser in White £26 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Style with flip flops or wear with a small kitten heel.

Mango 100% Linen Trousers With Darts £50 SHOP NOW The dart detailing gives these and elevated feel.

The Row Bufus Pleated Cotton-Poplin Straight-Leg Pants £1240 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Labeca Amalfi Off-White Linen Pants £190 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or pair with a relaxed knit.

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW This elegant trouser trend offers such an easy way to freshen up your summer style.

Arket Wide Linen Trousers - White - Arket Gb £67 SHOP NOW This also comes in 4 other colours.

& Other Stories Tailored Straight-Leg Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Style with a mary jane or wear with a strappy sandal.