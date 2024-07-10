The Easy, Anti-Trend Summer Trouser J-Law, Sienna and Gwyneth Just Can't Quit
With access to top stylists and fresh-from-the-runway collections, it's no surprise that actors Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow have curated some of the chicest wardrobes I've seen. Brimming with the season's favourite buys, these wardrobes are some of the few that I long to rummage through the most. So, when I spot a common thread appearing across all three of them, I know that we're on to something special.
Although these women are partial to an it-accessory and a designer buy, the item that I've seen surfacing in all of their collections this season is an elegant and summer-ready white trouser. Light, breezy and perfect for heatwave wearing, it's no surprise that the style set are gravitating towards this elegant trouser trend right now. Recently packed into Paltrow's luggage for a trip abroad, the actor utilised the trouser trend to craft a laid-back ensemble that felt put-together yet perfectly relaxed.
Creating an elegant monochrome look, Paltrow styled her bright white trousers with a simple black vest top. Although the white trouser trend can instil a casual effect—especially when shopped in a light cotton or linen fabric, an elegant colour pairing can give your look a smart energy that will keep you feeling put-together and polished.
Also choosing a relaxed tank top for her white trouser outfit, Miller selected hers in a tonal beige shade, pairing her look with retro-inspired sunglasses and a brown leather leather belt.
Assembling an all-white outfit base, Lawrence took a more playful approach to styling, selecting a bright red cap and shoes to contrast her white two-piece. Opting for trending mesh flats and a relaxed baseball cap, Lawrence's look was decidedly casual and perfect for weekday wearing.
Wearing well with all-white looks, but looking equally chic when paired with a black base or colourful accessories, the white trouser trend is a summer-time no brainer for fashion crowds.
Read on to discover our edit of the best white trousers to shop this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TROUSERS HERE:
The linen composition makes these naturally lightweight and breathable.
I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.
This elegant trouser trend offers such an easy way to freshen up your summer style.
Style with a mary jane or wear with a strappy sandal.
The high waisted finish makes these so easy to style with a wide range of blouses.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
