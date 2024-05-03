Jennifer Lawrence Wore Spring's Prettiest Color Trend With Controversial Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Spring's selection of color trends isn't exactly expected for the season, with gray, burgundy, and red all vying for the number one spot in fashion's ranking. One color, though, feels right at home for spring: butter yellow. And Jennifer Lawrence may have just shot it right up to the top of the trend list, passing by those shades mentioned above in the process.

On Thursday, the No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in her New York City neighborhood wearing a butter-yellow Jil Sander shacket that she paired casually with a white tee, a low-rise pair of relaxed-fit jeans, a Bottega Veneta bag, and Alaïa's viral and quite controversial mesh flats. She finished the daytime errands outfit with oval-shaped sunglasses and a slightly Western-inspired Celine belt. Her pastel-colored cashmere top layer added just the right touch of spring to the otherwise seasonally ambiguous ensemble, thus creating a perfect outfit to copy from now until peak summer hits.

Ahead, shop the pretty color trend that after having been spotted on Lawrence, has a guaranteed spot on this season's most popular color trends list. (Yes, she really does have that level of influence).

On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander Cashmere Shirt Jacket ($4680); Celine belt; Bottega Veneta bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)

Shop the butter-yellow color trend:

ALIGNE Leo Long Waistcoat $180 SHOP NOW This vest already sold out once after going seriously viral. Don't wait until it's out of stock again to finally decide you need one.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $120 SHOP NOW These Jeffrey Campbell flats were super popular in red, but I'm low key loving the yellow version more.

Reformation Beckie Cashmere Collared Sweater $248 SHOP NOW Yellow cashmere? Say less.

H&M Linen Shirt $38 SHOP NOW I buy linen shirts in bulk every spring and summer. They're perfect for hot weather.

Christopher Esber Monstera Top $550 SHOP NOW Hello, beautiful.

NEOUS Phoenix 1.0 Bag $855 SHOP NOW I'd proudly use this bag as a display on my mantelpiece.

ZARA Halter Top $20 SHOP NOW If it has a high neck, I probably love it.

Reformation Percy Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW This halter dress is so elegant for summer parties, whether it's a casual cocktail hour or an outdoor wedding.

H&M Rib-Knit Sweetheart-Neckline Top $8 SHOP NOW Can you believe this top is only $8? I'm kind of shocked.

& Other Stories Tailored Linen Vest $99 SHOP NOW Do it. You know you want to.

STAUD Paityn Dress $225 SHOP NOW If you're heading on any sort of tropical vacation in the next few months, this dress simply must make it into your luggage.

madewell Skinny Padded Satin Headband $24 SHOP NOW Whenever your outfit's lacking in the excitement department this spring, just add this headband to the mix.

Amanda Uprichard Ivy Dress $268 SHOP NOW Oh wow, this dress is a show-stopper.