Jennifer Lawrence Wore Spring's Prettiest Color Trend With Controversial Flats
Spring's selection of color trends isn't exactly expected for the season, with gray, burgundy, and red all vying for the number one spot in fashion's ranking. One color, though, feels right at home for spring: butter yellow. And Jennifer Lawrence may have just shot it right up to the top of the trend list, passing by those shades mentioned above in the process.
On Thursday, the No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in her New York City neighborhood wearing a butter-yellow Jil Sander shacket that she paired casually with a white tee, a low-rise pair of relaxed-fit jeans, a Bottega Veneta bag, and Alaïa's viral and quite controversial mesh flats. She finished the daytime errands outfit with oval-shaped sunglasses and a slightly Western-inspired Celine belt. Her pastel-colored cashmere top layer added just the right touch of spring to the otherwise seasonally ambiguous ensemble, thus creating a perfect outfit to copy from now until peak summer hits.
Ahead, shop the pretty color trend that after having been spotted on Lawrence, has a guaranteed spot on this season's most popular color trends list. (Yes, she really does have that level of influence).
On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander Cashmere Shirt Jacket ($4680); Celine belt; Bottega Veneta bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats ($890)
Shop the butter-yellow color trend:
This vest already sold out once after going seriously viral. Don't wait until it's out of stock again to finally decide you need one.
These Jeffrey Campbell flats were super popular in red, but I'm low key loving the yellow version more.
I buy linen shirts in bulk every spring and summer. They're perfect for hot weather.
This halter dress is so elegant for summer parties, whether it's a casual cocktail hour or an outdoor wedding.
If you're heading on any sort of tropical vacation in the next few months, this dress simply must make it into your luggage.
Whenever your outfit's lacking in the excitement department this spring, just add this headband to the mix.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
