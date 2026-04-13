SJP Just Wore Jeans With the One Shoe Trend Carrie Bradshaw Would Never Opt For

Carrie would never! Sarah Jessica Parker just styled cuffed jeans with the most surprising trainer trend.

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Sarah Jessie Parker wears cuffed jeans with high-top trainers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Instead of the buzzy heels that Carrie Bradshaw would have inevitably reached for, Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a trainer trend I can say with confidence that Carrie would have swerved. Forgoing the slingbacks and sky-high stilettos synonymous with her on-screen alter ego, I just spotted Sarah Jessica styling her cuffed jeans with a pair of high-top trainers.

Once a staple, high-top trainers have spent the past few seasons on the sidelines, eclipsed by the rise of sleek, low-profile silhouettes. But as fashion continues to mine the Y2K era for inspiration, I can see that the tide is turning, and naturally, Sarah Jessica is ahead of the rest.

Sarah Jessie Parker wears cuffed jeans with high-top trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing her pair with cuffed jeans that hit just at the top of the trainers, the actor created a seamless, elongated line that softened the shoe’s more divisive edge. And whilst Carrie may not have co-signed this particular trend, the choice speaks to a shared sensibility between actor and character: an instinct for what’s next.

With a wider revival already underway, consider this your cue—scroll on to discover and shop the best high-top trainers available now.

Shop High Top Trainers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.