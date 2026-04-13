SJP Just Wore Jeans With the One Shoe Trend Carrie Bradshaw Would Never Opt For

Instead of the buzzy heels that Carrie Bradshaw would have inevitably reached for, Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a trainer trend I can say with confidence that Carrie would have swerved. Forgoing the slingbacks and sky-high stilettos synonymous with her on-screen alter ego, I just spotted Sarah Jessica styling her cuffed jeans with a pair of high-top trainers.
Once a staple, high-top trainers have spent the past few seasons on the sidelines, eclipsed by the rise of sleek, low-profile silhouettes. But as fashion continues to mine the Y2K era for inspiration, I can see that the tide is turning, and naturally, Sarah Jessica is ahead of the rest.
Wearing her pair with cuffed jeans that hit just at the top of the trainers, the actor created a seamless, elongated line that softened the shoe’s more divisive edge. And whilst Carrie may not have co-signed this particular trend, the choice speaks to a shared sensibility between actor and character: an instinct for what’s next.
With a wider revival already underway, consider this your cue—scroll on to discover and shop the best high-top trainers available now.
Shop High Top Trainers:
Converse
All Star Hi in Black & White
Converse's high top trainers will always be a fashion person's favourites.
AllSaints
Louise Trainers
In a dark shade of black, these are easy to slot into a capsule wardrone.
PUMA
Speedcat Wedge Sneakers Women
Trust me, Puma's wedge trainers will be everywhere this summer.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hollie Sneakers
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in white.
Isabel Marant
Senny Suede High-Top Sneakers
The suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Autry
Medalist Mid Sneakers in Super-Soft White Nappa
Wear these with denim or pair them with relaxed tailoring.
Free People
Reebok F/s Hi Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.