It Girls Know Easy Summer Outfits Start With White Sneakers and This Anti-Denim Pant Trend

Chic, smart fashion people know that summer dressing is all about ease. Owning lightweight, breathable items that are versatile and pack well is a warm-weather wardrobe nonnegotiable. One item that meets that criterion? White sneakers. These shoes are comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and pair well with cotton and linen dresses, athletic shorts, and miniskirts. In 2026, though, It girls are proving they look coolest when paired with drawstring pants. Take Sofia Richie Grainge, for instance.
After a trip to Tokyo, Richie Grainge posted an Instagram carousel featuring glimpses of her sightseeing outings and vacation outfits. In one of her mirror selfies, Richie Grainge was spotted wearing a drawstring-pant ensemble. She styled a pair of wide-leg white pants with a three-quarter-sleeve black tee and a red jacket, which she tied around her waist.
To complete the look, Richie Grainge skipped sandals and opted for white sneakers. However, they weren't just any white sneakers. They were retro-inspired, minimalist sneakers. This is worth noting because the styling felt intentional. The slim, low-profile design created a nice contrast with the wide-leg pants. On top of that, this sneaker trend continues to dominate over loud, chunky styles.