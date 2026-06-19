If I had to describe Jennifer Aniston's '90s style in one word, it would be iconic. Whether she was off-duty on the streets of L.A. or on-screen as Rachel Green on Friends, she always stayed true to her style. She understood the power of elevated basics long before the word became buzzy, building her wardrobe around timeless, versatile pieces that still feel relevant today. Her staples included knee-length skirts, slip dresses, ribbed white tank tops, leggings, and relaxed jeans. For shoes, she loved simple open-toe heels but most notably white canvas sneakers. You could even make the case that Aniston helped popularize the style, turning a humble tennis shoe into a coveted item still to this day.
White canvas sneakers from brands like Keds, Superga, and Converse have long been classics, but since it's 2026, there's a new pair on the market that's competing for a spot, and in my opinion, it looks the most like Aniston's go-to pair while still looking modern and fresh. COS's Canvas Plimsoll Sneakers are them. The shoes feature three rows of waxed laces, tonal topstitching, and, most importantly, COS's elegant touch. The minimalist white tone allows you to style them similarly to how Aniston did or however your heart desires.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS sneakers as well as more white canvas styles from designers like Polo Ralph Lauren, The Row, and Nili Lotan