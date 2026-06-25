Jazz shoes have officially joined the ranks of colorful ballet flats, beaded sandals, and ballet sneakers as one of the season's defining footwear trends. While they share similarities with classic oxfords, these popular flats—also called derby shoes—are distinguished by thinner soles and softer, more flexible leather.
The style's resurgence was first signaled on the runway in Michael Rider's debut resort 2026 collection for Celine. Rider further solidified the trend in the S/S 26 show, pairing the shoes with everything from tailored ensembles to miniskirts. Since then, jazz shoes have gained significant momentum, even securing a spot on Lyst's Hottest Products list.
In-the-know celebrities have quickly adopted the shoe trend too. Recently in London, Gracie Abrams showcased the style, donning a black pair with a white graphic tee, white drawstring pants, a black Chanel Maxi Flap Bag, and a Boston Red Sox cap. Other notable fans include Charlize Theron and Tracee Ellis Ross, who have both been spotted in the low-key flats in recent weeks.
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Whether styled with a pretty maxi dress, classic denim, or relaxed trousers, jazz shoes provide an effortlessly polished finish that perfectly captures the current desire for refined yet easy dressing. If you're inspired, I've rounded up the best jazz and