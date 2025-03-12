Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Spring Sneaker Trend I'm Benching My Suede Ones For
A few things that sound great together? Bella Hadid, Paris, and affordable sneakers. Now that I have your attention, let's get into the context. Earlier today, Hadid, who has been in Paris for PFW, was photographed exiting her hotel wearing an elegant sneaker outfit that made me do a double take. The outfit included a two-tone coat over a black turtleneck, loose-fitting flare jeans, an oversize structured Saint Laurent bag, and of course, the aforementioned elegant sneakers, which come in at $129—worth it, if you ask me.
The sneakers are from the popular sustainable shoe brand Vivaia, and they're the new Cristina Lace-Up Derby Flats. The satin square-toe sneakers are truly as elegant as sneakers get, and they're the perfect shoe to embrace the ballet flat sneaker trend that's on the rise for spring. While the biggest elegant sneaker trend of this past fall and winter was undoubtedly suede sneakers, I'm ready for something a bit more seasonally appropriate for spring, and now I've found it. Hadid opted for the black pair, but there are also a few more colorful iterations to choose from as well. Another selling point is that they're lightweight and foldable, making them perfect for travel.
Not surprisingly, her sneakers are already selling out (especially in the pink shade that Hadid's fellow model Amelia Gray Hamlin also wore this week in Paris), so my advice is to add them to your cart before everyone else does. Keep scrolling to do just that.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag ($3900); Vivaia Cristina Lace-Up Derby Flats in Black ($129)
On Amelia Gray Hamlin: Vivaia Cristina Lace-Up Derby Flats in Peach Blush ($129)
Shop the Ballet Flat Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
