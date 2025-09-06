Fashion People Rarely Travel in Leggings, But This Elegant Alt is Just as Comfortable

If you’ve got any travel plans in the diary over the next few months, listen up: I’ve found the trouser trend that delivers the comfort of leggings and the polish of your favourite tailored pair, all rolled into one. If you'll be navigating airport security, enduring a long-haul flight, or heading straight from plane to pavement, these promise to make your journey significantly chicer.
Delivering my inspiration, Laura Harrier departed Venice Film Festival, wearing a pair of deep black pull-on trousers. Arguably chicer than the leggings we've all grown accustomed to travelling in, Harrier reminded me that travel attire can still feel polished.
Featuring a simple silhouette, a comfortable elasticated waistband and a fluid pull-on design, Harrier's trousers gave her stride a graceful swish that felt more elegant than clingy leggings and much more viable than stiff denim in this setting.
Keeping the overall look grounded in practicality, the actor paired her floor-grazing trousers with sleek black trainers, a fresh white tee and a minimalist black trench coat. Her accessories—a bandana tied over her hair and dark sunglasses—added a polished finish that has fashion people nodding in approval.
Consider this your cue to consider a pair of pull-on trousers next time you take flight. Read on to discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop now.
Shop Pull-On Trousers:
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These also come in five other shades.
High-Waist Crepe Bias Pant
John Lewis
Stretch Waistband Ponte Trousers
Stretch-waist trousers will quickly become your most-reached-for pair.
Arket
Silk Trousers
The silky finish ensures the most comfortable wear.
Kitri
Margaret Chocolate Satin Trousers
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this autumn.
Jaeger
Elasticated Waist Pull on Tapered Trousers
Style with a simple tee for a comfortable and chic travel look
Leset
Barb Lace-Trimmed Satin Wide-Leg Pants
The subtle pop of lace will elevate your styling ten fold.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.