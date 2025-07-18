This Unexpected Under-$50 Sandal Is Winning the Great Summer Flip-Flop Debate

There’s a new It sandal making waves this summer—and no, it's not The Row’s Dune flats, A.Emery's Kinto flip-flops, or Toteme's croc-effect sandals. While all of those are undeniably stylish, they’re yesterday’s news and come with a high price tag. The fresh favorite we're eyeing is bold, playful, fashion-muse approved—and under $50: the Havaianas Brazil Logo flip-flops.
Featuring Havaianas' iconic rubber silhouette, a Brazil flag detail on the thong strap, a green stripe along the sole, and a vibrant golden-yellow hue, these flip-flops are shaping up to be the must-have of summer 2025. Need a little convincing? Style icon Morgan Stewart just gave them her stamp of approval. While sharing photos from her European getaway this week, she posted a snap in a Chloé silk minidress—styled unexpectedly (and brilliantly) with these very flip-flops.
What stood out wasn't just the fact that Stewart, known for her love of luxury fashion, wore a $26 sandal—it was how she wore them. Ditching the obvious poolside look, she embraced the “wrong shoe theory” and paired them with an elegant dress, making the outfit feel intentional, unique, and effortlessly chic.
Given her trendsetting power, it's no surprise the sandals sold out shortly after she featured them on her IG story. Luckily, they’re finally back in stock—for now. So before they disappear again, keep scrolling to snag the flip-flops and re-create her European-chic ensemble.
Get the Look
Free People
Ponza Tunic
It's giving Chloé vibes without the high price tag.
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops
These are guaranteed to sell out in the next few days.
Shop Chic Flip-Flops and Minidresses
Bananhot
Bellen Ruffled Minidress
We love a ruffled dress.
Universal Thread
Keilani Thong Flip Flops
The fact that these are these only $15 is crazy to me.
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress
If you're after an expensive-looking silk dress like Stewart's.
Jeffrey Campbell
Jia-Tc Sandals
How cute are these terry flip-flops?
Dôen
Lilith Dress
Ethereal.
COS
Leather Flip Flops
One of my favorite pairs of elevated flip-flops on the market.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.