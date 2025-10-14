Not Brown, Not Black—The Leather Jacket Trend Everyone Chic Is Pairing With Jeans and Skirts For Fall

Leather jackets will always be a staple this time of year, but every few seasons, a specific version comes along that catches on with chic people, making them forget whatever style they'd previously worn on repeat. This fall, it is distressed leather jackets, with well-dressed editors, stylists, designers, and models in Paris, L.A., and more choosing to style their jeans and skirts with distressed leather jackets as opposed to more classic iterations in black or brown. Think Elsa Hosk, Hanna MW, Elly McGaw, and more. This just in: Lily Collins can be added to that group of tastemakers who are helping to put distressed leather jackets at the top of everyone everywhere's fall 2025 wishlist.
The Emily in Paris star was spotted in London (specifically, Notting Hill), where she's filming for her upcoming Amazon MGM film called Close Personal Friends alongside Brie Larson and Jack Quaid. On this specific occasion, the actress wore a casual ensemble centered around her distressed Acne Studios leather jacket, including an oversized sweater, slim straight jeans, and brown rain boots. She finished off the look with a navy-blue baseball cap and a matching canvas tote bag.
While Collins chose to go casual with her distressed leather jacket, that isn't the only styling option with a piece of outerwear like this. Plenty of other stylish women are wearing theirs in unique ways. From Hosk balancing out the harshness of a leather jacket with a striped, colorful sweater to McGaw styling hers with a matching pencil skirt for an off-kilter take on the skirt suit, there's no end to the possibilities with a fall staple like this one. Keep scrolling to see how It girls are wearing their distressed leather jackets this fall and shop the best styles on the market.
Shop distressed leather jackets:
abercrombie
Relaxed Mockneck Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket
Helsa
The Leather Oversized Moto Jacket
All The Ways
Bella Faux Leather Bomber
We The Free
Parker Leather Jacket
NIA
Dallas Jacket
j.crew
Collection Cropped Flight Jacket in Distressed Leather
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.