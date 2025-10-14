Not Brown, Not Black—The Leather Jacket Trend Everyone Chic Is Pairing With Jeans and Skirts For Fall

Cool and sophisticated at the same time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Lily Collins leaving the &quot;Barcelona&quot; West End press night at the Duke Of York’s Theatre on October 30, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)
By
published
in News

Leather jackets will always be a staple this time of year, but every few seasons, a specific version comes along that catches on with chic people, making them forget whatever style they'd previously worn on repeat. This fall, it is distressed leather jackets, with well-dressed editors, stylists, designers, and models in Paris, L.A., and more choosing to style their jeans and skirts with distressed leather jackets as opposed to more classic iterations in black or brown. Think Elsa Hosk, Hanna MW, Elly McGaw, and more. This just in: Lily Collins can be added to that group of tastemakers who are helping to put distressed leather jackets at the top of everyone everywhere's fall 2025 wishlist.

The Emily in Paris star was spotted in London (specifically, Notting Hill), where she's filming for her upcoming Amazon MGM film called Close Personal Friends alongside Brie Larson and Jack Quaid. On this specific occasion, the actress wore a casual ensemble centered around her distressed Acne Studios leather jacket, including an oversized sweater, slim straight jeans, and brown rain boots. She finished off the look with a navy-blue baseball cap and a matching canvas tote bag.

10/07/2025 Emily In Paris star Lily Collins and her co-stars are seen leaving a day of filming in Notting Hill for the upcoming Amazon MGM film called Close Personal Friends. Other cast members of the Film included Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson &amp;amp; Jack Quaid.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Lily Collins: Acne Studios Leather Jacket ($2150)

While Collins chose to go casual with her distressed leather jacket, that isn't the only styling option with a piece of outerwear like this. Plenty of other stylish women are wearing theirs in unique ways. From Hosk balancing out the harshness of a leather jacket with a striped, colorful sweater to McGaw styling hers with a matching pencil skirt for an off-kilter take on the skirt suit, there's no end to the possibilities with a fall staple like this one. Keep scrolling to see how It girls are wearing their distressed leather jackets this fall and shop the best styles on the market.

Elsa Hosk wearing a distressed leather jacket with jeans and a striped sweater.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

@ellymcgaw wearing a distressed leather jacket with a matching pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

@hannamw wearing a distressed leather jacket with colored jeans and Mary-Jane heels.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Elsa Hosk wearing a distressed leather jacket with barrel jeans.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop distressed leather jackets:

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸