In Los Angeles, the go-to summer outfit is shifting—and this time, it’s rooted in activewear. Instead of defaulting to leggings, the city’s most style-conscious dressers are embracing a workout outfit that feels just as intentional outside the gym as it does inside it. The formula is sleek and specific: fitted bike shorts, a sports bra, and a long-sleeve or elbow-length top layered over the top. It’s equal parts functional and styled, striking that very L.A. balance between wellness and fashion.
No one is championing the look quite like Hailey Bieber, who has been repeatedly stepping out in this exact combination. Her take proves that a workout outfit doesn’t have to stay confined to a studio or class—it can easily translate into an everyday uniform. The added layer on top softens the overtly athletic feel, giving the outfit more dimension and making it feel styled rather than thrown on post-workout.
What makes this look resonate is how seamlessly it moves through the day. You can wear it to Pilates, grab a smoothie after, and still feel polished enough for whatever comes next. The longer top adds coverage and contrast, while the bike shorts keep things streamlined and practical. Finished with understated accessories, the entire outfit reads less like gym gear and more like a considered summer staple—one that just happens to be a workout outfit at its core.