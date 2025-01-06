5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe
It’s hard to believe we’ve already stepped into 2025; the thought that 2000 was a quarter of a century ago feels almost surreal. What’s even more astonishing is that just five days into this new year, multiple celebrities are already heralding a particular shoe as the definitive style of the year.
Just yesterday, fashion icons Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted in L.A. wearing The Row's Canal Loafers. Whether it was a stylish coincidence or a deliberate collaboration, they rocked these elegant flats with crisp white socks and baggy, wide-leg jeans. To finish off their looks, Bieber chose a distressed leather jacket and a slouchy bag, while Jenner opted for a red sweater and a leather shoulder bag.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Halvar Polo Sweater ($2150), Nuance Hobo Bag ($2990), and Canal Loafers ($990)
The Row epitomizes the essence of low-key luxury, with a commitment to designs that boast a timeless aesthetic and enduring relevance. It’s no surprise that both Jenner and Bieber, renowned for their impeccable taste in elevated basics, are drawn to the brand's Canal Loafers. These shoes feature a smart, sharp, and sophisticated design characterized by their sleek leather composition, soft rounded toe, and low-profile silhouette. They are versatile enough to enhance a casual denim outfit, as both celebrities demonstrated, or lend a relaxed elegance to a maxi dress or a miniskirt.
On Hailey Bieber: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Shoulder Bag ($4900); The Row Canal Loafers ($990)
With Jenner and Bieber endorsing this understated shoe, its popularity is expected to grow, reaching far beyond L.A. Scroll down to shop the celebrity-approved flats and a selection of similar styles that capture The Row's aesthetic.
Shop Kendall and Hailey's loafers
Shop other sleek loafers
Jamie Haller is known for its incredibly comfortable flats that maintain a stylish appearance.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
