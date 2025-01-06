5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe

It’s hard to believe we’ve already stepped into 2025; the thought that 2000 was a quarter of a century ago feels almost surreal. What’s even more astonishing is that just five days into this new year, multiple celebrities are already heralding a particular shoe as the definitive style of the year.

Just yesterday, fashion icons Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted in L.A. wearing The Row's Canal Loafers. Whether it was a stylish coincidence or a deliberate collaboration, they rocked these elegant flats with crisp white socks and baggy, wide-leg jeans. To finish off their looks, Bieber chose a distressed leather jacket and a slouchy bag, while Jenner opted for a red sweater and a leather shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Halvar Polo Sweater ($2150), Nuance Hobo Bag ($2990), and Canal Loafers ($990)

The Row epitomizes the essence of low-key luxury, with a commitment to designs that boast a timeless aesthetic and enduring relevance. It’s no surprise that both Jenner and Bieber, renowned for their impeccable taste in elevated basics, are drawn to the brand's Canal Loafers. These shoes feature a smart, sharp, and sophisticated design characterized by their sleek leather composition, soft rounded toe, and low-profile silhouette. They are versatile enough to enhance a casual denim outfit, as both celebrities demonstrated, or lend a relaxed elegance to a maxi dress or a miniskirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Shoulder Bag ($4900); The Row Canal Loafers ($990)

With Jenner and Bieber endorsing this understated shoe, its popularity is expected to grow, reaching far beyond L.A. Scroll down to shop the celebrity-approved flats and a selection of similar styles that capture The Row's aesthetic.

Shop Kendall and Hailey's loafers

The Row Canal Leather Loafers $990 SHOP NOW

Shop other sleek loafers

Nordstrom Kensington Loafers $90 $40 SHOP NOW Get the look for less.

G.H.BASS Venetian Weejun $175 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than G.H.Bass loafers.

Vince Naomi Sleek Leather Loafers $330 SHOP NOW For those who want a little added height.

MANGO Leather Loafers $139 $80 SHOP NOW Grab these while they're on sale.

The Row Colette Leather Loafers $1080 $756 SHOP NOW Another The Row style that you can't go wrong with.