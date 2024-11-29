Whether heading to Goop HQ, lunching in Italy or traversing New York, Gwyneth Paltrow is never not wearing an elevated ensemble. As the certified queen of quiet luxury, the actor and business owner has built a reputation for chicness, underpinned by the classic, wearable and incredibly refined outfits that she styles every day.

Stepping out in New York earlier this week, Paltrow crafted a timeless look that felt streamlined yet cosy, and perfect for these chilly winter days. Forgoing the wide-leg trousers she's been reaching for recently, instead Paltrow selected a pair of slim-fitting trousers from her label, Goop in a jet-black shade which she paired with an elegant and timeless shoe.

A little out of the habit of styling slim-fit trousers and jeans myself, I often find that I'm stumped for a footwear pairing when I try to craft these kinds of outfits, but it looks like Paltrow has tracked down the perfect boot to finesse her new trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her skinny trousers with a pointed-toe heeled boot, Paltrow elongated her silhouette—creating the illusion of legs that go on and on. In addition, pointed-toe boots add sharpness to an outfit that few other boot styles can match, while playing up to the smartness of a neatly fitting pant.

Pairing her slim fitting trousers with a cosy cream knit and a black tailored coat Paltrow's look was smart and polished and apt for a day of appointments in the city.

To shop the shoe and trouser pairing that Paltrow is living in right now, read on to discover our edit of the best slim-leg trousers and pointed-toe boots below.

SHOP SLIM-LEG TROUSERS AND POINTED-TOE BOOTS HERE:

H&M Cigarette Trousers £20 £16 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Mango Crop Skinny Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These also come in navy and cream.

Zara Jogger Waist Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Style these with heels or pair with a pointed toe boot like Paltrow.

Marks & Spencer Jersey Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers £18 SHOP NOW These come in five different lengths so it's easy to shop your perfect size.

By Malene Birger Lisaboa Trousers £200 SHOP NOW These smart black trousers are perfect for weekday styling.

Joseph Gabardine Stretch New Eliston Trousers £295 SHOP NOW The stretchy design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

Whistles Black Super Stretch Trouser £99 £79 SHOP NOW These come in a regular and petite length.