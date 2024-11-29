Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Chic Boot Trend That Goes Best With Slim-Leg Trousers
Whether heading to Goop HQ, lunching in Italy or traversing New York, Gwyneth Paltrow is never not wearing an elevated ensemble. As the certified queen of quiet luxury, the actor and business owner has built a reputation for chicness, underpinned by the classic, wearable and incredibly refined outfits that she styles every day.
Stepping out in New York earlier this week, Paltrow crafted a timeless look that felt streamlined yet cosy, and perfect for these chilly winter days. Forgoing the wide-leg trousers she's been reaching for recently, instead Paltrow selected a pair of slim-fitting trousers from her label, Goop in a jet-black shade which she paired with an elegant and timeless shoe.
A little out of the habit of styling slim-fit trousers and jeans myself, I often find that I'm stumped for a footwear pairing when I try to craft these kinds of outfits, but it looks like Paltrow has tracked down the perfect boot to finesse her new trousers.
Styling her skinny trousers with a pointed-toe heeled boot, Paltrow elongated her silhouette—creating the illusion of legs that go on and on. In addition, pointed-toe boots add sharpness to an outfit that few other boot styles can match, while playing up to the smartness of a neatly fitting pant.
Pairing her slim fitting trousers with a cosy cream knit and a black tailored coat Paltrow's look was smart and polished and apt for a day of appointments in the city.
To shop the shoe and trouser pairing that Paltrow is living in right now, read on to discover our edit of the best slim-leg trousers and pointed-toe boots below.
SHOP SLIM-LEG TROUSERS AND POINTED-TOE BOOTS HERE:
These come in five different lengths so it's easy to shop your perfect size.
The stretchy design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
