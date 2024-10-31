Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Classic Trouser Trend That French Women Live in Every Winter
As a fashion editor, there are few things that I like more than scrolling through Instagram and landing on a carousel of excellently crafted outfits. Of course, there are plenty of creators who produce content like this on the daily—which I'm always very appreciative of—but there are fewer celebrities who take part in this trend. However, every so often I do manage to spot a sleek slideshow of outfit inspiration straight from the camera roll of one of my favourite stars, and my little celeb-obsessed heart fills with joy.
Lighting up my feed this week is Gwyneth Paltrow who just posted her winter-style rotation to her IG, and I quickly noticed that she's already wearing the specific trouser trend that French women also reach for every winter.
Opting for a white collarless blouse tucked into a pair of camel-coloured corduroy trousers from her own label, Goop, Paltrow affirmed that she's already on to the winter staple that's about to take off.
Forgoing jeans or basic wool trousers, Paltrow's chic corduroy trousers gave her look a polished energy whilst incorporating a wintery twist and a point of interest into her look. With a ridged pattern and textured feel, these trousers have a slightly coarse finish that gives them a casual energy and helps them to pair well with other cosy items including pony hair accessories, wool knits and fluffy coats.
A mainstay in the winter wardrobe of French women, corduroy trousers are on par with jeans for wearability and versatility. Just, the thicker fabric makes them toasty, too. Often styled with simple tees in a relaxed way, this classic trouser also looks the cosy part when worn with a relaxed jumper or a sleek turtleneck.
With roots dating back to the '70s, the corduroy trousers tend retains a slightly retro feel that French women find hard to resist. Whilst the trend has come far since the days of bell-bottom cords, the fabric's nostalgic charm does make them feel particularly relevant at the moment, as the fashion industry enjoys another revival of the 70s-inspired boho fashion trend.
Chic, retro-inspired and French-girl-approved, the corduroy trouser is destined to be a hit this winter. To shop the style that has Gwyneth Paltrow's sign-off, read on to discover our edit of the best corduroy trousers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CORDUROY TROUSERS:
These come in sizes 6—20 as well as three different lengths.
These pool at the feet for a casual silhouette.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
