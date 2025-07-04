We're Just Going to Say It—These Are the Designers That Should've Dressed CBK On-Screen

We've seen a sneak peek of the style in the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy documentary, and we have thoughts. Here are the designer brands we think should've been dressing the actress for this role.

carolyn bessette kennedy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

There’s a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy documentary in the works right now, and while I couldn’t be more excited to see her back in the cultural spotlight, I have to say it: The early wardrobe sneak peeks have been… underwhelming. The actress portraying her looks somewhat similar, sure, but the styling? Less Fifth Avenue minimalism and more suburban mall brands. It’s missing the sharp tailoring, the intentional luxury, and the sense that every piece was handpicked, not pulled off a rack.

CBK wasn’t a maximalist, but she was deeply discerning. She bought fewer things—but when she did, they were well-made, logo-less, and often quietly expensive. (She famously removed the Prada label from her ski gear.) So as someone who has stared at more CBK street style photos than I’d like to admit, I’m making a case for who should’ve been on the costume mood board. These are the brands that get the quiet power of her wardrobe—and would’ve absolutely done her justice on film.

Staples From The Row

If anyone’s carrying the torch for CBK today, it’s The Row. The tailoring, the palette, the absence of logos—it’s the kind of luxury that whispers, and I’d guess that her street style images have been on the brand’s mood boards more than a handful of times.

Fabian Leather Jacket
THE ROW
Fabian Leather Jacket

Alfidis Pleated Brushed Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Alfidis Pleated Brushed Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Katara Ribbed-Knit Tank
THE ROW
Katara Ribbed-Knit Tank

Anitas Off-The-Shoulder Cape-Effect Cotton-Poplin Top
THE ROW
Anitas Off-The-Shoulder Cape-Effect Cotton-Poplin Top

Enea Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Enea Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

Accessories From Khaite

Sleek sunglasses, structured bags, walkable heels with a side of subtle sex appeal—it’s all very “Upper West Side, but make it editorial.” CBK was the OG Khaite girl without even realizing it.

Benny Leather Belt
KHAITE
Benny Leather Belt

Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals

Cate Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Tote
KHAITE
Cate Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Tote

Loop Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loop Leather Sandals

Lotus Small Textured Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Small Textured Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote

Cage Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Cage Leather Sandals

Philo-Era Celine

The soft power of Phoebe Philo’s Celine years feels tailor-made for a modern CBK—refined, intellectual, and not too precious. If there were ever a campaign she’d agree to do, it might be one that would convince Philo to return to Celine.

Linen Crew Neck Blouse
Celine
Linen Crew Neck Blouse

Wayfarer Gradient Sunglasses
Celine
Wayfarer Gradient Sunglasses

Leather Big Bag Bucket Small
Celine
Leather Big Bag Bucket Small

Vintage Long Skirt
Celine
Vintage Long Skirt

Silk Midi Length Skirt W/ Tags
Celine
Silk Midi Length Skirt W/ Tags

More Staples From Toteme

Toteme makes elevated basics that feel lived-in but still pulled-together, like something she’d throw on to go to Dean & DeLuca. The sharp outerwear and clean knits basically scream “quiet confidence.”

Gathered Woven Top
TOTEME
Gathered Woven Top

Garderob Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
TOTEME
Garderob Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
TOTEME
Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Garderob Tencel™ Lyocell and Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
TOTEME
Garderob Tencel Lyocell and Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey T-Shirt

Garderob High-Rise Slim-Fit Organic Jeans
TOTEME
Garderob High-Rise Slim-Fit Organic Jeans

Evening Wear From Phoebe Philo

If the biopic includes an event scene (it should), the only answer is custom Phoebe Philo. Understated and commanding all at once—just like CBK was.

Slicked Slip | Dark Khaki Viscose
Phoebe Philo
Slicked Slip Dress

Slit Dress | Black Viscose
Phoebe Philo
Slit Dress

Parachute Skirt | Black Habotai Silk
Phoebe Philo
Parachute Skirt

Towelling T-Shirt Dress | Cream Cotton Sponge
Phoebe Philo
Towelling T-Shirt Dress

Vacation Wear From Tove

For the Hamptons weekends or off-duty getaways, Tove nails that floaty-yet-structured thing. It’s minimalism with just enough romance, like linen pieces that move with the wind (and the film score).

Vina Gathered Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
TOVE
Vina Gathered Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Georgina Oversized Cotton Shirt
TOVE
Georgina Oversized Cotton Shirt

Izel Linen Bandeau Top
TOVE
Izel Linen Bandeau Top

Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress
TOVE
Devi Draped Gathered Jersey Maxi Dress

Mai Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants
TOVE
Mai Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants

Minimalist Statements From Jil Sander

There’s something about Jil Sander’s way of cutting a coat or finishing a collar that feels museum-level in its restraint. It’s fashion that doesn’t try too hard—and neither did she.

Asymmetric Satin-Trimmed Wool-Twill Midi Shirt Dress
JIL SANDER
Asymmetric Satin-Trimmed Wool-Twill Midi Shirt Dress

Leather Belt
JIL SANDER
Leather Belt

net-a-porter

Metallic Leather Sandals
JIL SANDER
Metallic Leather Sandals

Wool-Gabardine Pants
JIL SANDER
Wool-Gabardine Pants

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
  • Simone Ashley wears a brown dress
    Spotted in Ibiza and Barcelona: The Dress Trend That's Eclipsing Florals

    Elegance personified.

  • the Haim sisters wear jeans in New York
    The Highly Specific Denim Trend Even I Didn't See Coming

    Danielle Haim is a fan.