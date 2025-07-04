There’s a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy documentary in the works right now, and while I couldn’t be more excited to see her back in the cultural spotlight, I have to say it: The early wardrobe sneak peeks have been… underwhelming. The actress portraying her looks somewhat similar, sure, but the styling? Less Fifth Avenue minimalism and more suburban mall brands. It’s missing the sharp tailoring, the intentional luxury, and the sense that every piece was handpicked, not pulled off a rack.

CBK wasn’t a maximalist, but she was deeply discerning. She bought fewer things—but when she did, they were well-made, logo-less, and often quietly expensive. (She famously removed the Prada label from her ski gear.) So as someone who has stared at more CBK street style photos than I’d like to admit, I’m making a case for who should’ve been on the costume mood board. These are the brands that get the quiet power of her wardrobe—and would’ve absolutely done her justice on film.

Staples From The Row

If anyone’s carrying the torch for CBK today, it’s The Row. The tailoring, the palette, the absence of logos—it’s the kind of luxury that whispers, and I’d guess that her street style images have been on the brand’s mood boards more than a handful of times.

Accessories From Khaite

Sleek sunglasses, structured bags, walkable heels with a side of subtle sex appeal—it’s all very “Upper West Side, but make it editorial.” CBK was the OG Khaite girl without even realizing it.

Philo-Era Celine

The soft power of Phoebe Philo’s Celine years feels tailor-made for a modern CBK—refined, intellectual, and not too precious. If there were ever a campaign she’d agree to do, it might be one that would convince Philo to return to Celine.

More Staples From Toteme

Toteme makes elevated basics that feel lived-in but still pulled-together, like something she’d throw on to go to Dean & DeLuca. The sharp outerwear and clean knits basically scream “quiet confidence.”

Evening Wear From Phoebe Philo

If the biopic includes an event scene (it should), the only answer is custom Phoebe Philo. Understated and commanding all at once—just like CBK was.

Vacation Wear From Tove

For the Hamptons weekends or off-duty getaways, Tove nails that floaty-yet-structured thing. It’s minimalism with just enough romance, like linen pieces that move with the wind (and the film score).

Minimalist Statements From Jil Sander

There’s something about Jil Sander’s way of cutting a coat or finishing a collar that feels museum-level in its restraint. It’s fashion that doesn’t try too hard—and neither did she.