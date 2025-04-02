Spotted at JFK Airport: The Only Boot Trend TSA Won't Give You Side-Eye for Wearing

Navigating the security line at airports can be a test of patience, often filled with long queues and travelers who unintentionally disrupt the flow. Amid this bustling chaos, we all hope to make the journey easier for ourselves and those around us. One effective way to achieve this is by carefully selecting your travel attire, especially your footwear, in advance. The stylish and practical pull-on lug-sole boots Priyanka Chopra recently wore are a great choice that helps you stay under the radar and avoid unwanted attention from TSA agents.

Today at JFK Airport, Chopra was spotted wearing a long cardigan jacket, a cropped tank top, trousers, and a baseball cap. On her feet? Pull-on lug-sole boots. Her footwear choice struck the perfect balance between fashion-forward edge and functional ease, making them an ideal option for travelers who want to look chic but avoid fumbling with laces or buckles. The pull-on design allows for easy removal at security, while the chunky lug sole, with its deep treads and thick rubber construction, ensures comfort for extended wear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter where your next destination may be, consider following this chic jet-setter's example for footwear. With that said, keep scrolling to shop for the best pull-on lug-sole boots.

Shop the best pull-on lug-sole boots

