Spotted at JFK Airport: The Only Boot Trend TSA Won't Give You Side-Eye for Wearing

Navigating the security line at airports can be a test of patience, often filled with long queues and travelers who unintentionally disrupt the flow. Amid this bustling chaos, we all hope to make the journey easier for ourselves and those around us. One effective way to achieve this is by carefully selecting your travel attire, especially your footwear, in advance. The stylish and practical pull-on lug-sole boots Priyanka Chopra recently wore are a great choice that helps you stay under the radar and avoid unwanted attention from TSA agents.

Today at JFK Airport, Chopra was spotted wearing a long cardigan jacket, a cropped tank top, trousers, and a baseball cap. On her feet? Pull-on lug-sole boots. Her footwear choice struck the perfect balance between fashion-forward edge and functional ease, making them an ideal option for travelers who want to look chic but avoid fumbling with laces or buckles. The pull-on design allows for easy removal at security, while the chunky lug sole, with its deep treads and thick rubber construction, ensures comfort for extended wear.

Priyanka chopra wears a long black coat, black t-shirt, black pants, black lug-sole boots, and a plaid hat to the airport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter where your next destination may be, consider following this chic jet-setter's example for footwear. With that said, keep scrolling to shop for the best pull-on lug-sole boots.

Shop the best pull-on lug-sole boots

Wolfe Bootie
Tony Bianco
Wolfe Booties

Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Reformation
Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

Monolith Brushed Leather Chelsea Boots
Prada
Monolith Brushed Leather Chelsea Boots

Laguna Platform Chelsea Boot
Sam Edelman
Laguna Platform Chelsea Boots

Kenova Lug Chelsea Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Kenova Lug Chelsea Boots

Harlee Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
AllSaints
Harlee Lug Sole Chelsea Boots

Black Stitch Cleated Low Chelsea Boots
GANNI
Black Stitch Cleated Low Chelsea Boots

Charges Black Leather
STEVE MADDEN
Charges Black Leather

Black Quinn Chelsea Boots
rag & bone
Black Quinn Chelsea Boots

Dr Martens Audrick Tall Nappa Leather Platform Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens
Audrick Tall Nappa Leather Platform Chelsea Boots

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

