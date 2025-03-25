The 1993 It Bag Every Celeb Owned Is Back—It's $158, and I'm Buying One in Every Color
Picture this: The year is 1999; you just saw Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen wearing matching Kate Spade Sam Bags complete with coordinating maxi skirts, cardigans, and choker necklaces to the Hollywood premiere of Anna and the King; and suddenly you don't just want but need one for yourself. In the mid to late '90s, it wasn't just a popular designer bag; it was arguably the designer bag, and everyone and their mother seemed to either own one or be shopping for one.
Released in 1993 and made from nylon with just a simple rectangular logo in black-and-white font, the Sam Bag helped launch the Kate Spade brand to much commercial success in the era. It became both an aspirational It bag spotted on celebrities like the Olsen sisters and Gwyneth Paltrow and an attainable piece of luxury that served as the first designer bag for many. "It perfectly captured the '90s aesthetic by embracing the minimalist fashion trend in a way that hadn't been seen before," notes Eva Erdmann, CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York.
Now, the brand has rereleased the iconic handbag in its mini size in four spring-ready colors—black, white, vibrant yellow, and soft light blue—and at $158, the petite top-handle shape is one I can't help but want to shop in every color.
Celebrities Carrying the Kate Spade Sam Bag in the '90s
Pictured: Gwyneth Paltrow
Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Celebrities Carrying the Bag in the 2020s
Pictured: Ayo Edebiri
Pictured: Gabrielle Union
Pictured: Nicola Coughlan
Shop the Kate Spade Sam Bag
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
