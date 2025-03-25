The 1993 It Bag Every Celeb Owned Is Back—It's $158, and I'm Buying One in Every Color

Picture this: The year is 1999; you just saw Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen wearing matching Kate Spade Sam Bags complete with coordinating maxi skirts, cardigans, and choker necklaces to the Hollywood premiere of Anna and the King; and suddenly you don't just want but need one for yourself. In the mid to late '90s, it wasn't just a popular designer bag; it was arguably the designer bag, and everyone and their mother seemed to either own one or be shopping for one.

Released in 1993 and made from nylon with just a simple rectangular logo in black-and-white font, the Sam Bag helped launch the Kate Spade brand to much commercial success in the era. It became both an aspirational It bag spotted on celebrities like the Olsen sisters and Gwyneth Paltrow and an attainable piece of luxury that served as the first designer bag for many. "It perfectly captured the '90s aesthetic by embracing the minimalist fashion trend in a way that hadn't been seen before," notes Eva Erdmann, CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York.

Now, the brand has rereleased the iconic handbag in its mini size in four spring-ready colors—black, white, vibrant yellow, and soft light blue—and at $158, the petite top-handle shape is one I can't help but want to shop in every color.

Celebrities Carrying the Kate Spade Sam Bag in the '90s

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Pictured: Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Celebrities Carrying the Bag in the 2020s

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Pictured: Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Pictured: Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Kieran Frost/Getty Images)

Pictured: Nicola Coughlan

Shop the Kate Spade Sam Bag

Kate Spade Sam Icon Ksnyl Mini Tote Bag $158 SHOP NOW

