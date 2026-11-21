While we've collectively taken a step away from the Adidas Sambas trend that dominated our rotations for so many seasons, that doesn't mean trainers have lost their relevance. Instead, fashion people are embracing slightly chunkier styles this winter, swapping the ubiquitous jeans pairing for a relaxed grey trouser instead.
Putting me on to the chic winter combination, I spotted Zoë Kravitz wearing the understated pairing this week. Wrapped up in a beige trench coat and swaddled in a burgundy scarf, she put together a casual, unfussy outfit that feels easy to recreate throughout the season.
Between the relaxed drape of her grey trousers and the chunkier silhouette of her trainers, there was an ease to the outfit that made it particularly appealing. The softer grey shade also brought a welcome freshness to the look, adding interest without straying from the familiar staples of a capsule wardrobe.
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So, if you still plan on wearing trainers this winter (and I certainly suggest you do), read on to shop the pairs worth considering now, alongside the trousers I'd style them with.
Shop Grey Trousers and Chunky Trainers:
H&M
Belted Tailored Trousers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Ripstop Sneakers
Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Pleated Trousers
Style these with a simple fitted knit for a polished, elevated look.
& Other Stories
New Balance 740 Sneakers
Every great wardrobe begins with the perfect pair of trainers.
Sezane
Loulou Trousers
Whist I love these in light grey, they also come in a deep navy shade.
NEW BALANCE
Abzorb 1890 Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Frances Low Rise Relaxed Long Pant
The low-rise silhouette gives these a relaxed energy that makes them perfect for daily styling.
LOEWE
+ on Cloudsolo Hiker Rubber-Trimmed Twill Sneakers
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.