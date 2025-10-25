Looking Chic In Winter Is Easy—Just Pair This Jacket With These Jeans and These Shoes

Maybe it’s the fact that I’m the eldest daughter, or perhaps I can blame it on my Virgo moon, but I have a very formulaic apporach to many aspect of my life—particualrly when it comes to getting dressed. I find that keeping a few simple styling formulas top of mind makes my mornings so much smoother. That’s why I’m always eager to build out my styling repertoire by pinning down timeless outfit combinations made up of wardrobe staples. Which brings me to Elsa Hosk’s easy to emulate look.
Rather than piling on heavy layers she’d inevitably peel off minutes later, Hosk opted for a lighter approach that suits these early winter days. Starting off with a vintage Chanel number, Elsa's white jacket was detailed with elegant black piping and cut to a hip-grazing finish with a fitted feel throughout. The white layer brought a distinct brightness to her look, which feels refreshing set against these early winter days.
Building a classic look, Hosk skipped both baggy jeans and trending flares in favour of a timeless straight-leg cut. Skimming the legs without clinging, this polished denim silhouette feels more refined than any of the other styles all over my feed.
Poised, considered, but not fussy, Elsa, I'll be coming back to this formula throughout the rest of the season. If you are too, read on to shop her outfit, along with my edit of the white jackets, jeans and loafers to recreate it.
Shop Elsa's Look:
H&M
Bouclé Jacket
There's something so expensive looking about a textured boucle jacket.
Agolde
'90s Pinch High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's '90s pinch-waist jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a rich burgundy hue.
Chanel
25 Medium Handbag
While Elsa shopped hers in a supple suede style, I'm eyeing the bag in a glossy leather finish.
Shop Trimmed-Jackets
Chanel Pre-Owned
2002 Collarless Jacket
Vintage Chanel? Sign me up!
Finery London
Tweed Collarless Short Jacket
Style with slim-fitting trousers or pair with a sleek cropped trouser.
Boden
Holly Boucle Knitted Jacket
Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.
Sézane
Brielle Cardigan
This also comes in a black base with white piping.
Shop Slim-Fit Jeans
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Style these with loafers or wear them tucked into knee-high jeans.
Mango
Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Jeans
I've monitored trends for years—one thing I'm sure of is that a slim-fit jean will never go out of style.
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—26.
Shop Loafers
H&M
Loafers
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Arrange
Leather Loafers
I have these myself, and they're some of my most-worn shoes.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.