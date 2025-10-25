Looking Chic In Winter Is Easy—Just Pair This Jacket With These Jeans and These Shoes

Elsa Hosk wears a white jacket with black trim over light-wash blue jeans with black loafers and a black Chanel shoulder bag.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Maybe it’s the fact that I’m the eldest daughter, or perhaps I can blame it on my Virgo moon, but I have a very formulaic apporach to many aspect of my life—particualrly when it comes to getting dressed. I find that keeping a few simple styling formulas top of mind makes my mornings so much smoother. That’s why I’m always eager to build out my styling repertoire by pinning down timeless outfit combinations made up of wardrobe staples. Which brings me to Elsa Hosk’s easy to emulate look.

Rather than piling on heavy layers she’d inevitably peel off minutes later, Hosk opted for a lighter approach that suits these early winter days. Starting off with a vintage Chanel number, Elsa's white jacket was detailed with elegant black piping and cut to a hip-grazing finish with a fitted feel throughout. The white layer brought a distinct brightness to her look, which feels refreshing set against these early winter days.

Elsa Hosk wears a white jacket with black trim over light-wash blue jeans with black loafers and a black Chanel shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Building a classic look, Hosk skipped both baggy jeans and trending flares in favour of a timeless straight-leg cut. Skimming the legs without clinging, this polished denim silhouette feels more refined than any of the other styles all over my feed.

As for accessories, she leaned into preppy staples with a pair of sleek loafers and brought a modern edge to her look by means of Chanel’s highly hyped 25 handbag, rendered in sumptuous suede.

Poised, considered, but not fussy, Elsa, I'll be coming back to this formula throughout the rest of the season. If you are too, read on to shop her outfit, along with my edit of the white jackets, jeans and loafers to recreate it.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

