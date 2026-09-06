I'm not going to lie—I had assumed that, collectively, we'd all but agreed that frayed—and, whilst I'm at it, ripped and bleached—jeans were in the graveyard of 2010s trends, safely saved from making a return. But what I hadn't taken into consideration is that, if anyone has the power to revive a forgotten trend, it's Alexa Chung. Having just styled a chic pair of frayed jeans not once but twice, I'm going to have to put frayed denim up there as one of the trends set to ripple out all over again.
Opting for an optic-white pair complete with a textured, frayed hem that grazed her ankle, Alexa has been wearing these retro jeans as though they were a simple pair of blue straight-legs. Spotted first in a photodump, Alexa styled the once-forgotten denim trend with a roomy cotton shirt, balancing the long-line jeans with an elegant pair of ballet flats. With a suitcase in tow, she even confirmed that this jeans trend is worthy of an in-flight outfit.
Spotted in the burgeoning denim trend for a second time, Alexa switched things up with a boxy graphic tee. Whilst they were once a mainstay in the wardrobe of every 2010s fashion person, these undone, ever-so-slightly scruffy jeans perfectly complement the laid-back energy of an era stylistically defined by its indie-sleaze proclivities.
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Having come up as a fashion icon in that very same era, I'm hardly surprised to see Alexa give this forgotten jeans trend another spin. And if she's inspired you as much as she has me, read on to shop the frayed jeans I'm recommending for the season below.
Shop Frayed Jeans:
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The wide-leg silhouette makes these comfortable enough for daily styling.
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Off-White
These have just jumped to the top of my wish list.
Isabel Marant
Daya Cropped Jeans
Style these with loafers for a chic, autumn-ready look.
H&M
Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans
These also come in a deeper wash of blue.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Frayed Kickflare Jeans
These come in three different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Free People
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
I always come back to Free People for their, chic, bohemian basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.