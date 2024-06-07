8 Summer "Trends" for the People With Classic Style
As someone who tries to infuse classic style into their dressing and shopping habits, I always find it hard to strike a good balance between looking timeless but still on-trend. I have learned over time, however, that there are always a handful of It items each season that are trending without actually being too trendy—there's a big distinction there! Some pieces are trendy and seem to magically disappear after a few weeks or months, whereas others will come back over and over again, making them a better investment.
This is especially so in summer when, each year without fail, dozens of It items pop up in stores, on our feeds, and on the streets. Some are inherently classic in nature, and I can barely wrap my head around others before they're already "over." Today, I'm here to focus on the former. If you're looking to feel forward this season without having to go too crazy with your style, below are eight items I highly suggest you consider. The best part is that they're likely already in your closet, but seeing as this is Who What Wear, I've gone ahead and shopped out my favorite iterations of each too. Ready to get started? Simply keep scrolling.
1. Button-Down Shirts
Whether it's linen or poplin, striped or solid, loose or fitted, a good button-down is always in for summer and truly elevates an outfit.
2. Raffia Bags
Woven bags are always in for summer, but lately, every designer has gotten on board with their own iteration, making them even more in-demand.
3. Crochet Everything
Since I started this job 10 or so years ago, crochet has popped up as a trend pretty much every summer. Buy a good piece and you'll use it for years to come.
4. Belts
I've always been of the belief that belts make everything better, and the entire fashion set seems to be on board this season too. Add one to any outfit to make it instantly feel both more forward and more flattering.
5. Linen Pants
Once I accepted the fact that they will wrinkle, I realized that there's nothing chicer (or more practical) than linen pants in the summer.
6. Statement Jewelry
Statement necklaces and earrings have been all over my feed lately, and while buying a new piece is always nice, I'm willing to bet that we all have something in a drawer that fits the bill. That's because fashion jewelry always comes back around!
7. Maxi Skirts
Whether you pair it with a tee, tank, halter top, strapless top, or button-down, there's just something so timeless about a maxi skirt that I love.
8. Leather Sandals
I'm so glad minimal leather sandals made it to the forefront of everyone's footwear wish list this season. There's something so streamlined and elegant about them compared to their chunkier or adorned counterparts.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2024, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.
