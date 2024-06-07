8 Summer "Trends" for the People With Classic Style

As someone who tries to infuse classic style into their dressing and shopping habits, I always find it hard to strike a good balance between looking timeless but still on-trend. I have learned over time, however, that there are always a handful of It items each season that are trending without actually being too trendy—there's a big distinction there! Some pieces are trendy and seem to magically disappear after a few weeks or months, whereas others will come back over and over again, making them a better investment.

This is especially so in summer when, each year without fail, dozens of It items pop up in stores, on our feeds, and on the streets. Some are inherently classic in nature, and I can barely wrap my head around others before they're already "over." Today, I'm here to focus on the former. If you're looking to feel forward this season without having to go too crazy with your style, below are eight items I highly suggest you consider. The best part is that they're likely already in your closet, but seeing as this is Who What Wear, I've gone ahead and shopped out my favorite iterations of each too. Ready to get started? Simply keep scrolling.

1. Button-Down Shirts

Whether it's linen or poplin, striped or solid, loose or fitted, a good button-down is always in for summer and truly elevates an outfit.

AYR Deep End Button Down Shirt $135 SHOP NOW

Vince Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt $265 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Yorke Shirt $475 SHOP NOW

2. Raffia Bags

Woven bags are always in for summer, but lately, every designer has gotten on board with their own iteration, making them even more in-demand.

KHAITE Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $1350 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Emilie Tote Bag in Raffia $920 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Mina 16 Micro Eyelet-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $1820 SHOP NOW

3. Crochet Everything

Since I started this job 10 or so years ago, crochet has popped up as a trend pretty much every summer. Buy a good piece and you'll use it for years to come.

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd Crocheted Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt $2490 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Gwenevere Cardigan $750 SHOP NOW

Akoia Swim Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set $235 SHOP NOW

4. Belts

I've always been of the belief that belts make everything better, and the entire fashion set seems to be on board this season too. Add one to any outfit to make it instantly feel both more forward and more flattering.

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Suede Belt $250 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt $980 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Leather Belt $490 SHOP NOW

5. Linen Pants

Once I accepted the fact that they will wrinkle, I realized that there's nothing chicer (or more practical) than linen pants in the summer.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen $98 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Duomo Linen Straight-Leg Pants $239 SHOP NOW

POSSE Presley Trousers $310 SHOP NOW

6. Statement Jewelry

Statement necklaces and earrings have been all over my feed lately, and while buying a new piece is always nice, I'm willing to bet that we all have something in a drawer that fits the bill. That's because fashion jewelry always comes back around!

Aureum Vienna Textured Intersecting Earrings $235 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace $245 SHOP NOW

Jennifer Behr Siren Necklace $275 SHOP NOW

7. Maxi Skirts

Whether you pair it with a tee, tank, halter top, strapless top, or button-down, there's just something so timeless about a maxi skirt that I love.

Helsa Poplin Maxi Skirt $278 SHOP NOW

STAUD Sea Skirt $225 SHOP NOW

MATTEAU Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Maxi Skirt $490 SHOP NOW

8. Leather Sandals

I'm so glad minimal leather sandals made it to the forefront of everyone's footwear wish list this season. There's something so streamlined and elegant about them compared to their chunkier or adorned counterparts.

ATP Atelier Centola Black Vacchetta Sandals $290 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Shel Leather Sandals $210 SHOP NOW