8 Summer "Trends" for the People With Classic Style

As someone who tries to infuse classic style into their dressing and shopping habits, I always find it hard to strike a good balance between looking timeless but still on-trend. I have learned over time, however, that there are always a handful of It items each season that are trending without actually being too trendy—there's a big distinction there! Some pieces are trendy and seem to magically disappear after a few weeks or months, whereas others will come back over and over again, making them a better investment.

This is especially so in summer when, each year without fail, dozens of It items pop up in stores, on our feeds, and on the streets. Some are inherently classic in nature, and I can barely wrap my head around others before they're already "over." Today, I'm here to focus on the former. If you're looking to feel forward this season without having to go too crazy with your style, below are eight items I highly suggest you consider. The best part is that they're likely already in your closet, but seeing as this is Who What Wear, I've gone ahead and shopped out my favorite iterations of each too. Ready to get started? Simply keep scrolling.

1. Button-Down Shirts

@lefevrediary wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Whether it's linen or poplin, striped or solid, loose or fitted, a good button-down is always in for summer and truly elevates an outfit.

Deep End Button Down Shirt
AYR
Deep End Button Down Shirt

Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt
Vince
Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt

Yorke Shirt
Nili Lotan
Yorke Shirt

2. Raffia Bags

@cassdimicco wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Woven bags are always in for summer, but lately, every designer has gotten on board with their own iteration, making them even more in-demand.

Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

THE ROW Emilie Tote Bag in Raffia
THE ROW
Emilie Tote Bag in Raffia

Mina 16 Micro Eyelet-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
ALAÏA
Mina 16 Micro Eyelet-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

3. Crochet Everything

@emmaleger wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Since I started this job 10 or so years ago, crochet has popped up as a trend pretty much every summer. Buy a good piece and you'll use it for years to come.

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd crocheted cotton-blend midi skirt
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Crocheted Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt

Gwenevere Cardigan
By Malene Birger
Gwenevere Cardigan

Akoia Swim Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set
Akoia Swim
Bunga Crocheted Cotton Pants and Top Set

4. Belts

@nnennaechem wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I've always been of the belief that belts make everything better, and the entire fashion set seems to be on board this season too. Add one to any outfit to make it instantly feel both more forward and more flattering.

Hollyhock Suede Belt
DÉHANCHE
Hollyhock Suede Belt

Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt
KHAITE
Lucca Snake-Effect Leather Belt

Leather Belt
LOEWE
Leather Belt

5. Linen Pants

@monikh wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Once I accepted the fact that they will wrinkle, I realized that there's nothing chicer (or more practical) than linen pants in the summer.

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Duomo linen straight-leg pants
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Duomo Linen Straight-Leg Pants

Presley Trousers
POSSE
Presley Trousers

6. Statement Jewelry

@juliesfi wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Statement necklaces and earrings have been all over my feed lately, and while buying a new piece is always nice, I'm willing to bet that we all have something in a drawer that fits the bill. That's because fashion jewelry always comes back around!

Vienna Textured Intersecting Earrings
Aureum
Vienna Textured Intersecting Earrings

Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Silver-Tone Leather Necklace

Siren Necklace
Jennifer Behr
Siren Necklace

7. Maxi Skirts

@slipintostyle wearing a summer maxi skirt outfit.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Whether you pair it with a tee, tank, halter top, strapless top, or button-down, there's just something so timeless about a maxi skirt that I love.

Poplin Maxi Skirt
Helsa
Poplin Maxi Skirt

Sea Skirt
STAUD
Sea Skirt

MATTEAU + NET SUSTAIN organic cotton-blend twill maxi skirt
MATTEAU
Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Maxi Skirt

8. Leather Sandals

@jen_wonders wearing a summer classic style outfit.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

I'm so glad minimal leather sandals made it to the forefront of everyone's footwear wish list this season. There's something so streamlined and elegant about them compared to their chunkier or adorned counterparts.

Centola Black Vacchetta Sandals
ATP Atelier
Centola Black Vacchetta Sandals

Shel Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Shel Leather Sandals

Susa Leather Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Susa Leather Sandals

