I'm Predicting This Black-Pant Trend Will Eclipse Capris This Spring
You can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to be wearing the latest pant trends while out and about in NYC. She opts for pants even more often than jeans and always has her finger on the pulse of the latest black-pant trends—perhaps even starting them herself sometimes.
Remember the capri-pant trend of last spring and summer? (It's hard to forget—they were everywhere.) As someone who ordered no less than five pairs of capris and returned all of them, I can confirm that the trend is polarizing, to say the least. If you're looking for a 2025 alternative to black capris, look no further, as Ratajkowski just wore it.
The theme of the week has been flared jeans after both Kendrick Lamar and Meghan Markle wore them on the same day, the former wearing them to perform at the Super Bowl. It makes sense that the flared trend would also apply to black pants, which is what EmRata just wore. Her slim flares looked both cool and polished, especially with her red pointed-toe boots. In my humble opinion, flares are a far more flattering addition to an outfit than capris, so they're what I'll be shopping for instead. Keep scrolling to join me in that, as I rounded up the best flared black pants on the internet to make it easy for all of us.
Shop Flared Black Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
