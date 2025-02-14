I'm Predicting This Black-Pant Trend Will Eclipse Capris This Spring

You can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to be wearing the latest pant trends while out and about in NYC. She opts for pants even more often than jeans and always has her finger on the pulse of the latest black-pant trends—perhaps even starting them herself sometimes.

Remember the capri-pant trend of last spring and summer? (It's hard to forget—they were everywhere.) As someone who ordered no less than five pairs of capris and returned all of them, I can confirm that the trend is polarizing, to say the least. If you're looking for a 2025 alternative to black capris, look no further, as Ratajkowski just wore it.

The theme of the week has been flared jeans after both Kendrick Lamar and Meghan Markle wore them on the same day, the former wearing them to perform at the Super Bowl. It makes sense that the flared trend would also apply to black pants, which is what EmRata just wore. Her slim flares looked both cool and polished, especially with her red pointed-toe boots. In my humble opinion, flares are a far more flattering addition to an outfit than capris, so they're what I'll be shopping for instead. Keep scrolling to join me in that, as I rounded up the best flared black pants on the internet to make it easy for all of us.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a nylon coat in NYC.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a nylon coat with Ayo Edebiri in NYC.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

Shop Flared Black Pants

Flared Dress Pants
H&M
Flared Dress Pants

These look very similar to EmRata's.

Commando Neoprene Flared Leggings
Commando
Neoprene Flared Leggings

These elevated leggings can hardly be called leggings.

Cameron Pant
Reformation
Cameron Pants

Of course, Reformation designed the perfect pair.

Spanx Micro Flare Perfect Pants
Spanx
Micro Flare Perfect Pants

These are so sleek.

Aritzia, TNA Chill Dottie Pants
TNA
Chill Dottie Pants

Well, these look comfortable.

Sprwmn Flare Pants
SPRWMN
Flare Pants

A pair this good is worth the investment.

Flawless Flare Pull-On Knit Pants
ELOQUII
Flawless Flare Pull-On Knit Pants

They had me at "pull-on."

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Legging, 32”
Splits59
Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Legging

In case it's leggings you prefer.

Flared Suit Pants With Openings - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Suit Pants With Openings

The slits at the back are a chic touch.

