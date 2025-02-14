I'm Predicting This Black-Pant Trend Will Eclipse Capris This Spring

You can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to be wearing the latest pant trends while out and about in NYC. She opts for pants even more often than jeans and always has her finger on the pulse of the latest black-pant trends—perhaps even starting them herself sometimes.

Remember the capri-pant trend of last spring and summer? (It's hard to forget—they were everywhere.) As someone who ordered no less than five pairs of capris and returned all of them, I can confirm that the trend is polarizing, to say the least. If you're looking for a 2025 alternative to black capris, look no further, as Ratajkowski just wore it.

The theme of the week has been flared jeans after both Kendrick Lamar and Meghan Markle wore them on the same day, the former wearing them to perform at the Super Bowl. It makes sense that the flared trend would also apply to black pants, which is what EmRata just wore. Her slim flares looked both cool and polished, especially with her red pointed-toe boots. In my humble opinion, flares are a far more flattering addition to an outfit than capris, so they're what I'll be shopping for instead. Keep scrolling to join me in that, as I rounded up the best flared black pants on the internet to make it easy for all of us.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

Shop Flared Black Pants

H&M Flared Dress Pants $25 $21 SHOP NOW These look very similar to EmRata's.

Commando Neoprene Flared Leggings $178 SHOP NOW These elevated leggings can hardly be called leggings.

Reformation Cameron Pants $228 SHOP NOW Of course, Reformation designed the perfect pair.

Spanx Micro Flare Perfect Pants $148 SHOP NOW These are so sleek.

TNA Chill Dottie Pants $58 SHOP NOW Well, these look comfortable.

SPRWMN Flare Pants $295 SHOP NOW A pair this good is worth the investment.

ELOQUII Flawless Flare Pull-On Knit Pants $75 $45 SHOP NOW They had me at "pull-on."

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Legging $118 SHOP NOW In case it's leggings you prefer.

MANGO Flared Suit Pants With Openings $100 SHOP NOW The slits at the back are a chic touch.