White Skinny Pants Are Dated—This Is the Elegant Trend Experienced Shoppers Are Wearing Instead

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

When it comes to fashion trends, we can all admittedly be a bit fickle—myself included. One day I may say something is "out" but then the next day, an influential celebrity wears it and we all say it's back. I know, I know—it can be frustrating, but that's fashion in the internet age for you. Someone who has long been quite influential in the fashion world and who I consider to be a very experienced shopper is Charlize Theron, who just stepped out in NYC while promoting her latest film. I trust that anything she wears is going to be trend-forward but never over-the-top, including the pants she wore on this hot June day.

I’m going to make a bold statement and say that something I’ve long associated with summer after growing up in the South is looking a bit dated in 2025. The style is white skinny pants, and no, Theron wasn't wearing them. I definitely think that skinny pants are a trend again, but black and navy iterations are the ones I see the most, as well as classic printed ones (such as gingham). But when it comes to white pants, it’s loose, relaxed styles that are trending in 2025 as opposed to slim-fitting ones—exactly like the ones Theron wore with a Bottega Veneta trench-style shirt and high-heel sandals.

If you're in the market for a pair of loose-fitting white pants similar to Theron's keep scrolling to shop my recommendations.

Charlize Theron wearing a tucked-in trench coat, loose white pants, and a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron wearing a tucked-in trench coat, loose white pants, and a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Charlize Theron: Bottega Veneta shirt, Andiamo Large Bag ($8400), and Blink Mules ($1100)

Shop Loose White Pants

Multi-Pleat Pants
ZARA
Multi-Pleat Pants

Simonett Lightweight Barrel Trousers
Simonett
Lightweight Barrel Trousers

Everyday Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit
Everyday Linen Blend Pants

Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Mid Rise Pants

The Favorite Pant
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pants

Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants
COS
Cotton Barrel-Leg Pants

Aritzia, The Effortless Pants Crepette
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants Crepette

Clover Cotton Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
Khaite
Clover Cotton Poplin Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸