The Chicest Looks at the 2024 ESPYs, From Meghan Markle to Serena Williams

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

The biggest names in sports gathered last night at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their wins throughout 2024. Among those nominated were Formula One driver Max Verstappen, NCAA basketball star turned WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Star and 2023 champion A'ja Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more. Serena Williams hosted the event, and Prince Harry was honored with an award, attending the show alongside Meghan Markle. Suffice to say, it was a star-studded affair, so nobody should be surprised that the looks showcased there were as elite as the athletes who wore them.

Williams started the fashion out strong, showing up to the red carpet in a custom black-and-silver Armani Privé gown. As her opening monologue hinted at, she went on to debut multiple outfit changes, including a custom Ferragamo look inspired by one of the brand's F/W 24 designs and a custom Barbie-pink Galia Lahav mini. There's a lot more where those came from. Scroll down to check out our edit of the best dressed attendees at last night's ESPYs.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

WHO: Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

WEAR: On Markle: Staud dress; On Williams: custom Ferragamo dress

STYLED BY: Kesha McLeod (Williams)

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Toni Breidinger

WEAR: LaQuan Smith dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Azature jewelry

STYLED BY: Kris Fe

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Serena Williams

WEAR: custom Armani Privé gown; David Yurman jewelry

STYLED BY: Kesha McLeod

(Image credit: UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images)

WHO: Kysre Gondrezick

WEAR: Valdrin Sahiti dress; JustDesi jewelry

STYLED BY: Elly Karamoh

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Colman Domingo

WEAR: Louis Vuitton suit

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Halle Bailey

WEAR: Raisa Vanessa dress; custom Simon G. Jewelry necklace

STYLED BY: Nichole Goodman

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WHO: Paige Bueckers

WEAR: KidSuper suit; Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Brittany Hampton

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

WHO: Candace Parker