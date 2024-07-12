The Chicest Looks at the 2024 ESPYs, From Meghan Markle to Serena Williams

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Serena Williams attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

The biggest names in sports gathered last night at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their wins throughout 2024. Among those nominated were Formula One driver Max Verstappen, NCAA basketball star turned WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Star and 2023 champion A'ja Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and more. Serena Williams hosted the event, and Prince Harry was honored with an award, attending the show alongside Meghan Markle. Suffice to say, it was a star-studded affair, so nobody should be surprised that the looks showcased there were as elite as the athletes who wore them.

Williams started the fashion out strong, showing up to the red carpet in a custom black-and-silver Armani Privé gown. As her opening monologue hinted at, she went on to debut multiple outfit changes, including a custom Ferragamo look inspired by one of the brand's F/W 24 designs and a custom Barbie-pink Galia Lahav mini. There's a lot more where those came from. Scroll down to check out our edit of the best dressed attendees at last night's ESPYs.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

WHO: Meghan Markle and Serena Williams
WEAR: On Markle: Staud dress; On Williams: custom Ferragamo dress
STYLED BY: Kesha McLeod (Williams)

Toni Breidinger attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Toni Breidinger
WEAR: LaQuan Smith dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes; Azature jewelry
STYLED BY: Kris Fe

Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Serena Williams
WEAR: custom Armani Privé gown; David Yurman jewelry
STYLED BY: Kesha McLeod

U.S. basketball player Kysre Gondrezick at the 32nd annual ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 11, 2024.

(Image credit: UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images)

WHO: Kysre Gondrezick
WEAR: Valdrin Sahiti dress; JustDesi jewelry
STYLED BY: Elly Karamoh

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Colman Domingo
WEAR: Louis Vuitton suit
STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WHO: Halle Bailey
WEAR: Raisa Vanessa dress; custom Simon G. Jewelry necklace
STYLED BY: Nichole Goodman

Paige Bueckers attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

WHO: Paige Bueckers
WEAR: KidSuper suit; Jimmy Choo shoes
STYLED BY: Brittany Hampton

Candace Parker attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

WHO: Candace Parker

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

