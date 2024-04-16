From Prada to Balmain, Here's What the Next WNBA Stars Wore on Draft Night

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Last night, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and the rest of the WNBA draft class of 2024 took over the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York to find out where they'll be heading in a few months, trading in their college jerseys for professional ones. And not one of the above wasted the opportunity to ditch their usual uniforms for something a little less comfortable.

For the orange carpet outside of the venue, Clark, the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history and this year's number one draft pick, made history once again by wearing Prada from head to toe. "Dressing an athlete for the draft was a first for Prada, and this is obviously a first for Caitlin too," the star athlete's stylist, Adri Zgirdea Toth, tells Who What Wear. "Both are at the forefront of what they do—it just made sense." Specifically, she wore a white double-satin miniskirt and matching shirt with an embroidered, rhinestone-mesh crop top underneath. On the accessory front, she picked black slingback pumps, the brand's Galleria handbag, and orange-tinted sunglasses. "Her look was elegant, classic, timeless, with a little extra sparkle, just like Caitlin," Zgirdea Toth says.

Reese, who announced her WNBA plans in Vogue earlier this month, kept her fashion streak going with a Bronx and Banco hooded gown from the brand's F/W 24 collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week in February. In an on-carpet interview with GQ, the future Chicago Sky forward shared that the dress was secured by her stylist, Vogue editor Naomi Elizée, just two days before the carpet. "My outfit got lost in the mail and the other outfit did not fit," she told GQ. That didn't stop her from impressing, though. "That's your back up outfit?? Damn. It's my favorite of the draft class," a commenter on the video interview wrote on Instagram.

With women's basketball at such a high right now, it's no wonder that so many from this class of future pros were dressed by top brands. Last week's NCAA championship game, which saw the University of South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Iowa Hawkeyes 87 to 75, drew a record-breaking 18.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen . It was the most-watched basketball game since 2019—and yes, that includes the NBA. And given how NBA tunnels have become glorified runways at this point—just check @leaguefits for proof—there will be plenty more fashion to come once the aforementioned rookies kick off their professional careers in the WNBA next month.

Scroll down to see what the WNBA draft class of 2024 wore on draft night.

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Caitlin Clark: Prada shirt, skirt, top, Medium Prada Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag ($4600), Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps ($1200), and sunglasses

Styled by: Adri Zgirdea Toth

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Angel Reese: Bronx and Banco dress; Simon Miller Silver Pill Clutch ($250); Christian Louboutin heels

Styled by: Naomi Elizée

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Cameron Brink: Balmain dress; Jimmy Choo heels; Melissa Kaye jewelry

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Nika Mühl: Gabby Elan Jewelry tooth design

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Aaliyah Edwards: Galvan London Nova Beaded Compact Knit Gown ($1395)

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Rickea Jackson

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Nyadiew Puoch

Styled by: Robin Harris

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Alissa Pili

Styled by: Robin Harris

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Celeste Taylor

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Jacy Sheldon

(Image credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WHO: Dyaisha Fair