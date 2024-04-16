From Prada to Balmain, Here's What the Next WNBA Stars Wore on Draft Night
Last night, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and the rest of the WNBA draft class of 2024 took over the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York to find out where they'll be heading in a few months, trading in their college jerseys for professional ones. And not one of the above wasted the opportunity to ditch their usual uniforms for something a little less comfortable.
For the orange carpet outside of the venue, Clark, the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history and this year's number one draft pick, made history once again by wearing Prada from head to toe. "Dressing an athlete for the draft was a first for Prada, and this is obviously a first for Caitlin too," the star athlete's stylist, Adri Zgirdea Toth, tells Who What Wear. "Both are at the forefront of what they do—it just made sense." Specifically, she wore a white double-satin miniskirt and matching shirt with an embroidered, rhinestone-mesh crop top underneath. On the accessory front, she picked black slingback pumps, the brand's Galleria handbag, and orange-tinted sunglasses. "Her look was elegant, classic, timeless, with a little extra sparkle, just like Caitlin," Zgirdea Toth says.
Reese, who announced her WNBA plans in Vogue earlier this month, kept her fashion streak going with a Bronx and Banco hooded gown from the brand's F/W 24 collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week in February. In an on-carpet interview with GQ, the future Chicago Sky forward shared that the dress was secured by her stylist, Vogue editor Naomi Elizée, just two days before the carpet. "My outfit got lost in the mail and the other outfit did not fit," she told GQ. That didn't stop her from impressing, though. "That's your back up outfit?? Damn. It's my favorite of the draft class," a commenter on the video interview wrote on Instagram.
With women's basketball at such a high right now, it's no wonder that so many from this class of future pros were dressed by top brands. Last week's NCAA championship game, which saw the University of South Carolina Gamecocks beat the University of Iowa Hawkeyes 87 to 75, drew a record-breaking 18.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It was the most-watched basketball game since 2019—and yes, that includes the NBA. And given how NBA tunnels have become glorified runways at this point—just check @leaguefits for proof—there will be plenty more fashion to come once the aforementioned rookies kick off their professional careers in the WNBA next month.
Scroll down to see what the WNBA draft class of 2024 wore on draft night.
On Caitlin Clark: Prada shirt, skirt, top, Medium Prada Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag ($4600), Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps ($1200), and sunglasses
Styled by: Adri Zgirdea Toth
On Angel Reese: Bronx and Banco dress; Simon Miller Silver Pill Clutch ($250); Christian Louboutin heels
Styled by: Naomi Elizée
On Cameron Brink: Balmain dress; Jimmy Choo heels; Melissa Kaye jewelry
On Nika Mühl: Gabby Elan Jewelry tooth design
On Aaliyah Edwards: Galvan London Nova Beaded Compact Knit Gown ($1395)
WHO: Rickea Jackson
WHO: Nyadiew Puoch
Styled by: Robin Harris
WHO: Alissa Pili
Styled by: Robin Harris
WHO: Celeste Taylor
WHO: Jacy Sheldon
WHO: Dyaisha Fair
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
