EmRata Just Showed Us the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear A Dress With Sneakers

By
published

Emrata in New York City wearing a printed dress, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski, or as we fondly call her in our office, the It girl, is a constant source of inspiration for us. Her fearless and experimental approach to street style has a way of influencing our own fashion choices. She effortlessly crafts outfit combinations that might seem daunting initially but soon become highly desirable. Her latest look is a perfect example of what we believe will be a popular summer outfit formula.

During a casual shopping excursion in New York City on Monday, Ratajkowski flaunted a fun, asymmetric Miaou minidress that truly encapsulated the essence of summer 2024. The dress featured a striking tomato graphic, hinting at what we expect to be a dominant motif of the season: fruit. She paired the vibrant dress with green Reebok Club C 85 sneakers, showcasing her love for the brand's footwear and her desire to stand out in the crowd of New Yorkers who often stick to black. She accessorized with a simple leather shoulder bag, a gold choker, and cat-eye sunglasses to add a touch of sophistication and balance out the strong prints and colors. These understated yet elegant accessories effortlessly elevated her entire look.

Typically, we wouldn't recommend pairing a vibrant dress with colorful sneakers, but EmRata's bold fashion choice has inspired us to embrace it. If you're also looking to recreate her style, keep reading to find out where to buy EmRata's latest outfit and explore our selection of the best print dresses and eye-catching kicks.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a printed mini dress, green sneakers, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miaou Helga Dress ($195); Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers ($85)

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Look:

Helga Dress
Miaou
Helga Dress

This isn't the first time EmRata has worn a dress from the French brand Miaou.

Reebok, Reebok Club C 85 FVS Running Shoes
Reebok
Club C 85 FVS Running Shoes

A style worth stealing.

Shop our edit of the best printed dresses and colorful sneakers:

Noha Dress
Reformation
Noha Dress

Mark my words: Fruit-print dresses will be everywhere by August.

Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainers

Converse's newest kicks are perfect for emulating EmRata's look.

Lila Strappy Mini Dress
Damson Madder
Lila Strappy Mini Dress

This breezy number is ideal for those really hot days.

Sl 72 Rs Xld

adidas
Sl 72 Rs Xld Sneakers

My colleagues and I can't get over Adidas' SL 72 sneakers.

Steph Mini Dress
Show Me Your Mumu
Steph Mini Dress

Show Me Your Mumu makes the most whimsical dresses.

Gola Elan Sneakers
Gola
Elan Sneakers

The butter yellow is so good.

Gabin Dress
Reformation
Gabin Dress

This spicy number is perfect for date night.

Nike Cortez Textile Shoes
Nike
Cortez Shoes

A classic.

Seafolly, Stamp Mini Dress
Seafolly
Stamp Mini Dress

So cute.

New Balance, U574v1 Sneakers
New Balance
U574v1 Sneakers

I'm really into lime green at the moment.

MW, Madewell X Lisa Says Gah! One-Shoulder Mini Dress
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah
One-Shoulder Minidress

Madewell's collaboration with Lisa Says Gah screams European summer.

Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Brushed Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Runner Sneakers

I think it's time I invest in these retro runners.

Smocked-Waist Dress
H&M
Smocked-Waist Dress

H&M's summer offerings keep getting better and better.

Double T Howell Court Sneakers
Tory Burch
Double T Howell Court Sneakers

As a minimalist, I consider denim a color.

Al Fresco Mini Dress
MINKPINK
Al Fresco Mini Dress

I'm taking this dress to the Hamptons for a day spent shopping in town.

Puma Palermo Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Sneakers

Another favorite sneaker style of EmRata's.

Explore More:
Printed Dress Sneakers
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸