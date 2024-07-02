EmRata Just Showed Us the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear A Dress With Sneakers

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski, or as we fondly call her in our office, the It girl, is a constant source of inspiration for us. Her fearless and experimental approach to street style has a way of influencing our own fashion choices. She effortlessly crafts outfit combinations that might seem daunting initially but soon become highly desirable. Her latest look is a perfect example of what we believe will be a popular summer outfit formula.

During a casual shopping excursion in New York City on Monday, Ratajkowski flaunted a fun, asymmetric Miaou minidress that truly encapsulated the essence of summer 2024. The dress featured a striking tomato graphic, hinting at what we expect to be a dominant motif of the season: fruit. She paired the vibrant dress with green Reebok Club C 85 sneakers, showcasing her love for the brand's footwear and her desire to stand out in the crowd of New Yorkers who often stick to black. She accessorized with a simple leather shoulder bag, a gold choker, and cat-eye sunglasses to add a touch of sophistication and balance out the strong prints and colors. These understated yet elegant accessories effortlessly elevated her entire look.

Typically, we wouldn't recommend pairing a vibrant dress with colorful sneakers , but EmRata's bold fashion choice has inspired us to embrace it. If you're also looking to recreate her style, keep reading to find out where to buy EmRata's latest outfit and explore our selection of the best print dresses and eye-catching kicks.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miaou Helga Dress ($195); Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers ($85)

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Look:

Miaou Helga Dress $195 SHOP NOW This isn't the first time EmRata has worn a dress from the French brand Miaou.

Reebok Club C 85 FVS Running Shoes $85 SHOP NOW A style worth stealing.

Shop our edit of the best printed dresses and colorful sneakers:

Reformation Noha Dress $148 SHOP NOW Mark my words: Fruit-print dresses will be everywhere by August.

Converse Run Star Trainers $90 SHOP NOW Converse's newest kicks are perfect for emulating EmRata's look.

Damson Madder Lila Strappy Mini Dress $95 SHOP NOW This breezy number is ideal for those really hot days.

adidas Sl 72 Rs Xld Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW My colleagues and I can't get over Adidas' SL 72 sneakers.

Show Me Your Mumu Steph Mini Dress $168 SHOP NOW Show Me Your Mumu makes the most whimsical dresses.

Gola Elan Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW The butter yellow is so good.

Reformation Gabin Dress $198 SHOP NOW This spicy number is perfect for date night.

Nike Cortez Shoes $56 SHOP NOW A classic.

Seafolly Stamp Mini Dress $148 SHOP NOW So cute.

New Balance U574v1 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW I'm really into lime green at the moment.

Madewell x Lisa Says Gah One-Shoulder Minidress $118 SHOP NOW Madewell's collaboration with Lisa Says Gah screams European summer.

LOEWE Flow Runner Sneakers $890 SHOP NOW I think it's time I invest in these retro runners.

H&M Smocked-Waist Dress $40 $32 SHOP NOW H&M's summer offerings keep getting better and better.

Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneakers $198 SHOP NOW As a minimalist, I consider denim a color.

MINKPINK Al Fresco Mini Dress $129 SHOP NOW I'm taking this dress to the Hamptons for a day spent shopping in town.