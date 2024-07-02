EmRata Just Showed Us the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear A Dress With Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski, or as we fondly call her in our office, the It girl, is a constant source of inspiration for us. Her fearless and experimental approach to street style has a way of influencing our own fashion choices. She effortlessly crafts outfit combinations that might seem daunting initially but soon become highly desirable. Her latest look is a perfect example of what we believe will be a popular summer outfit formula.
During a casual shopping excursion in New York City on Monday, Ratajkowski flaunted a fun, asymmetric Miaou minidress that truly encapsulated the essence of summer 2024. The dress featured a striking tomato graphic, hinting at what we expect to be a dominant motif of the season: fruit. She paired the vibrant dress with green Reebok Club C 85 sneakers, showcasing her love for the brand's footwear and her desire to stand out in the crowd of New Yorkers who often stick to black. She accessorized with a simple leather shoulder bag, a gold choker, and cat-eye sunglasses to add a touch of sophistication and balance out the strong prints and colors. These understated yet elegant accessories effortlessly elevated her entire look.
Typically, we wouldn't recommend pairing a vibrant dress with colorful sneakers, but EmRata's bold fashion choice has inspired us to embrace it. If you're also looking to recreate her style, keep reading to find out where to buy EmRata's latest outfit and explore our selection of the best print dresses and eye-catching kicks.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Miaou Helga Dress ($195); Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers ($85)
Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Look:
Shop our edit of the best printed dresses and colorful sneakers:
Mark my words: Fruit-print dresses will be everywhere by August.
My colleagues and I can't get over Adidas' SL 72 sneakers.
The butter yellow is so good.
Madewell's collaboration with Lisa Says Gah screams European summer.
I'm taking this dress to the Hamptons for a day spent shopping in town.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Blake Lively Just Wore a Denim Micro Mini With Naked Heels in New York City
You've never seen a Canadian tuxedo quite like this.
By Eliza Huber
-
Every Shoe Trend That Jennifer Lawrence Has Made Us Buy
From mesh flats to jelly sandals.
By Eliza Huber
-
Ayo Edebiri Wore the Trendy Adidas It Sneakers That Are Somehow Still in Stock
Only the best for Ayo.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Coolest Summer Outfits Feature One of These 5 Shorts, Pant, or Skirt Trends
They're outweighing denim shorts.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris
Elegance is her middle name.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend That Fashion People Can't Quit
Gimme.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Tried the White Pants Taking Over TikTok, and They're Even Better Than People Say
The perfect pair.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
House of the Dragon Breakout Phia Saban Is a Chloë Sevigny Girlie
And she has the red carpet looks to prove it.
By Jessica Baker