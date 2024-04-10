Laura Harrier and EmRata Just Wore a Colour Combo So Chic, I Can't Help But Copy It

By Natalie Munro
As colour combinations go, there are a few tried and tested pairings that fashion people come back to on repeat. This week, however, two of my favourite celebrities styled up with very same under-the-radar colour combination that's yet to hit the mainstream. Combining pale yellow with a warm camel shade, both Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier opted for what I think makes for a very expensive-looking colour palette I predict will take off this season.

Emily Ratajkowski styles a butter yellow jacket with light brown trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Worn within a day of each other, Ratajkowski styled hers in the form of a soft yellow leather jacket that she wore with a black t-shirt and high-waisted camel trousers. Harrier then stepped out in a suede butter yellow jacket that she paired with a slouchy camel shoulder bag. Keeping the rest of her outfit chic and relaxed, the actor completed her look with a fresh white tee, ripped jeans and sleek black mules.

Laura Harrier styles a yellow jacket with a camel bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst celebrities are warming to this colour combo, the runways have also dabbled in the pairing over the past few seasons. Featuring in MaxMara's S/S 24 runway show, variations of the pairing were spotted on repeat, creating a fresh shade duo that felt relaxed, grounded and very refined.

Whilst you might not think you've seen much for this colour combination before, it's actually been creeping up around us for some time now in the form of the leopard print trend. Leopard print motifs have been a favourite amongst fashion people for the past few months, and camel and yellow outfits are reminiscent of it, albeit in a deconstructed manner. Whilst the soft yellow and warm camel shades work so well together, a stronger pairing of a brighter yellow and chocolate brown also delivers a high-impact look based on the same principles.

Max Mara S/S 24 runway show. Model wears yellow and brown colour combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To shop expensive-looking colour combination that celebrities and designers are picking up on right now, scroll on to discover our edit of the best yellow and camel items to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW AND BROWN ITEMS HERE:

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Linen, Lemon Yellow
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

This lightweight linen shirt also comes in 9 other colours,

camel trousers
Sezane
Dan Trousers

A chic alternative to your black and grey trousers.

bag
Loewe
Mini Flamenco Clutch In Nappa Calfskin

The chicest way to stow your belongings

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Miu Miu
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

This jacket is a favourite amongst fashion editors.

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

Style with the matching trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Smooth Fitted Tank Top
Weekday
Smooth Fitted Tank Top

Layer under a cotton shirt or style on its own with denim.

The Vancouver | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver Bag

Style this as a crossbody or wear over the shoulder.

Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals
Khaite
Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of peak wedding season.

brown cardigan
Sezane
Titouan Cardigan

This also comes in a light beige shade.

Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt
Toteme
Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt

This lightweight skirt sways beautifully as your move.

Jada 70 Leather Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Jada 70 Leather Mules

Open toe mules are trending this spring.

Ribbed T-Shirt
Arket
Ribbed T-Shirt

Layer underneath a brown shirt to emulate Em Rata's look.

blazer
Jigsaw
Wool Langford Tailored Coat

The wool composition will keep you warm whilst we move towards summer.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

