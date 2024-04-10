Laura Harrier and EmRata Just Wore a Colour Combo So Chic, I Can't Help But Copy It

As colour combinations go, there are a few tried and tested pairings that fashion people come back to on repeat. This week, however, two of my favourite celebrities styled up with very same under-the-radar colour combination that's yet to hit the mainstream. Combining pale yellow with a warm camel shade, both Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier opted for what I think makes for a very expensive-looking colour palette I predict will take off this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Worn within a day of each other, Ratajkowski styled hers in the form of a soft yellow leather jacket that she wore with a black t-shirt and high-waisted camel trousers. Harrier then stepped out in a suede butter yellow jacket that she paired with a slouchy camel shoulder bag. Keeping the rest of her outfit chic and relaxed, the actor completed her look with a fresh white tee, ripped jeans and sleek black mules.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst celebrities are warming to this colour combo, the runways have also dabbled in the pairing over the past few seasons. Featuring in MaxMara's S/S 24 runway show, variations of the pairing were spotted on repeat, creating a fresh shade duo that felt relaxed, grounded and very refined.

Whilst you might not think you've seen much for this colour combination before, it's actually been creeping up around us for some time now in the form of the leopard print trend. Leopard print motifs have been a favourite amongst fashion people for the past few months, and camel and yellow outfits are reminiscent of it, albeit in a deconstructed manner. Whilst the soft yellow and warm camel shades work so well together, a stronger pairing of a brighter yellow and chocolate brown also delivers a high-impact look based on the same principles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To shop expensive-looking colour combination that celebrities and designers are picking up on right now, scroll on to discover our edit of the best yellow and camel items to shop this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST YELLOW AND BROWN ITEMS HERE:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £110 SHOP NOW This lightweight linen shirt also comes in 9 other colours,

Sezane Dan Trousers £130 SHOP NOW A chic alternative to your black and grey trousers.

Loewe Mini Flamenco Clutch In Nappa Calfskin £180 SHOP NOW The chicest way to stow your belongings

Miu Miu High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £925 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.

Aligne Daphne Long Waisted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW This jacket is a favourite amongst fashion editors.

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Weekday Smooth Fitted Tank Top £10 SHOP NOW Layer under a cotton shirt or style on its own with denim.

DeMellier The Vancouver Bag £385 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear over the shoulder.

Khaite Marion Embellished Leather Wedge Sandals £1020 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of peak wedding season.

Sezane Titouan Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light beige shade.

Toteme Stretch-Jersey Midi Skirt £370 SHOP NOW This lightweight skirt sways beautifully as your move.

Manolo Blahnik Jada 70 Leather Mules £595 SHOP NOW Open toe mules are trending this spring.

Arket Ribbed T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW Layer underneath a brown shirt to emulate Em Rata's look.