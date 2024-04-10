Laura Harrier and EmRata Just Wore a Colour Combo So Chic, I Can't Help But Copy It
As colour combinations go, there are a few tried and tested pairings that fashion people come back to on repeat. This week, however, two of my favourite celebrities styled up with very same under-the-radar colour combination that's yet to hit the mainstream. Combining pale yellow with a warm camel shade, both Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier opted for what I think makes for a very expensive-looking colour palette I predict will take off this season.
Worn within a day of each other, Ratajkowski styled hers in the form of a soft yellow leather jacket that she wore with a black t-shirt and high-waisted camel trousers. Harrier then stepped out in a suede butter yellow jacket that she paired with a slouchy camel shoulder bag. Keeping the rest of her outfit chic and relaxed, the actor completed her look with a fresh white tee, ripped jeans and sleek black mules.
Whilst celebrities are warming to this colour combo, the runways have also dabbled in the pairing over the past few seasons. Featuring in MaxMara's S/S 24 runway show, variations of the pairing were spotted on repeat, creating a fresh shade duo that felt relaxed, grounded and very refined.
Whilst you might not think you've seen much for this colour combination before, it's actually been creeping up around us for some time now in the form of the leopard print trend. Leopard print motifs have been a favourite amongst fashion people for the past few months, and camel and yellow outfits are reminiscent of it, albeit in a deconstructed manner. Whilst the soft yellow and warm camel shades work so well together, a stronger pairing of a brighter yellow and chocolate brown also delivers a high-impact look based on the same principles.
To shop expensive-looking colour combination that celebrities and designers are picking up on right now, scroll on to discover our edit of the best yellow and camel items to shop this season.
