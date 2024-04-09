Laura Harrier Makes This Perfect Jeans-and-Shirt Outfit Feel So 2024

In my years spent writing about fashion, I've come to realise that it's the little details that can make an outfit, no matter how basic it might seem on paper, really jump off the page. Laura Harrier's latest look is the perfect example of this.

Stepping out in L.A. last night, the actor kept her fashion reputation pristine, constructing an elevated take on "jeans and a shirt" that's just become my template for chic daily styling. Putting a 2024 twist on her wardrobe staples, Harrier swapped out a classic tee or white shirt for an elevated button down in a dark black shade. Wearing her shirt partially unbuttoned just so, she allowed the fabric to drape in a natural and relaxed way, leaning into her signature effortless style. Tucking it in, she then cinched her look with a trending western belt that worked to bring in an extra 2024 flush to the outfit—all the while subtly nodding to the growing cowboy aesthetic we're seeing right now thanks in no small part to Beyoncé.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for a casual, straight-leg jean with a slightly more relaxed fit than the norm from Frame, Harrier struck the balance between feeling current (without going full wide-leg) yet timeless. Whilst horseshoe style and puddle jeans are having a moment this spring, the classic straight-leg jean has been on the up for many seasons now, making it a cult-denim buy with real longevity. Shoe-wise, she chose a pair of '90s-inspired, pointed-toe heels for a sleek finish. And don't think her earring choice is an accident, either—note how her silver studs echo the metal of her belt buckle? It's details like this that truly elevate an outfit; something Harrier is proving herself a master at.

Needless to say, this is an outfit I'll be wearing on repeat this season. Scroll on to see the components you need to re-create it (some of which you may already own) then read on to shop more of Laura Harrier's anti-trend denim choice.

GET LAURA HARRIER'S PERFECT JEANS-AND-SHIRT LOOK:

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt $38 SHOP NOW Style tucked into jeans, or opt for an all-black look and wear with jet-black trousers.

FRAME + Net Sustain the Relaxed Frayed High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $280 SHOP NOW These jeans perfectly strike the balance of straight and relaxed, just like Laura's Frame pair.

COS Layered Chunky Hoop Earrings $49 SHOP NOW A subtle way to elevate your look.

SAINT LAURENT Patent-Leather Belt $720 SHOP NOW The easiest way to freshen up an outfit.

Charles & Keith Trapeze Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps $56 SHOP NOW These also come in cream.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS:

H&M Straight High Jeans $55 SHOP NOW These are selling out quickly.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans $220 SHOP NOW Dark wash denim styles so well with red and light greys.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans $168 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

COS Column Jeans - Straight $135 SHOP NOW Style with a ballet flat or wear with a kitten heel.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans $70 SHOP NOW Straight leg jeans are the perfect foundation for a casual outfit.

Mother Denim The Dodger Sneak - Strike a Pose $288 SHOP NOW These are cut to sit slightly lower on the hip.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $230 SHOP NOW You'll find yourself reaching for these on the daily.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.