Elle Fanning Wore Spring's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend With Cuffed Jeans
This season's publicly accepted shoe trends run the gamut from mesh flats to grandma pumps (or as I elegantly refer to them, court shoes), meaning that it would take a lot for people to be shocked by a footwear fad that enters onto the scene. We're out here wearing leopard-print sneakers, patent-leather sock boots, and bright-green satin slippers on any normal day—it's not like things are exactly casual. And yet, I have a pretty good feeling that the shoe trend I just spotted Elle Fanning wearing in a photo will take some by surprise, not to mention probably spark a controversy or two.
The shoes in question—which the actress wore with dark-wash cuffed jeans, a white button-down shirt worn open with a camisole underneath, and a Bottega Veneta crossbody bag while shopping around SoHo in New York City—came straight off of the runway at Miu Miu's S/S 24 show. You may have owned something similar during your summer camp days, as the style I'm referring to is a rope sandal with a thong toe and slingback closure made entirely of colorful cord. Though Fanning chose the red pair, Miu Miu also offers the sandals in brown and black.
In addition to the kitschy, throwback nature of the shoe style, the way these particular sandals put your otherwise bare feet so close to the sidewalk is extremely controversial, especially in a city like New York. Many people swore off any flip-flop-adjacent footwear options years ago and will shamelessly call you out if they see you trying to bring them back. But, like any rule, this one is begging to be broken, and that's exactly what Fanning just did. Scroll down to shop her exact sandals before they're gone.
On Elle Fanning: Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandal ($895); Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case on Strap ($2200)
Shop Miu Miu's controversial rope sandals in more colors:
Shop more sporty sandals:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
