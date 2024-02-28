2024's Viral Shoe Trends Have Arrived—These 20 Are Worth the Hype

Shoes, whether they're $50 or $500, have a tendency to go viral more than any other fashion category, including handbags, dresses, and jewelry. It could be for their comfort levels, price, or just overall good looks, but whatever it is, the internet can't help but eat up a really good pair of shoes. Because of that, it can be tricky to keep track of every style that's peaking in any given season. Luckily, my TikTok algorithm is set to shoes, and my IG feed is lined with Paris's, Milan's, Copenhagen's, New York's, and L.A.'s best dressers, meaning that I have a pretty good idea of what colors, models, and brands are dominating in the land of footwear at all times. It's a blessing and a curse for my bank account, and it's a topic that I'm all too happy to share my insights on.

For spring 2024, the viral shoe trends run the gamut from sneakers to flats to heels of all heights. There are pointy toes and almond ones, bright colors and hushed ones, utterly luxurious options and affordable ones. Some pairs are even on sale. Don't just take my word for it. Scroll down to discover 20 of next season's most sought-after shoes, from Prada's satin kitten heels to Wallabees (yes, the ones from Clarks). I'd be willing to bet that there's at least one pair from the bunch that'll lure you into a purchase.

If you asked me 12 months ago if any sneakers could rival the power Sambas have over consumers, I'd have said not a chance, but Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 style somehow managed to pick up enough steam to become the year's most sought-after sporty shoes—in part thanks to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner both wearing them on repeat.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 $142

I don't think Madewell gets quite enough credit for its footwear, but its black leather slingbacks with delicate kitten heels are the exception. Spotted across IG—notably on one of WWW's favorite Londoners, Monikh Dale—the easy, elevated, and $158 shoes are having a serious moment right now.

Madewell The Debbie Slingback Pump $158

Prada's shoes are always pretty, but this luxurious satin pair, fit with a square toe and triangle-shaped kitten heel, is especially stunning.

Prada Modellerie Satin Mule $1120

These cherry-red patent-leather ballet pumps check off so many boxes. It's no wonder that so many members of Who What Wear's editorial team own them.

Steve Madden Cherish Pump $32

If you thought the mesh-shoe trend was over, think again. Really, it's just getting started. Since Dear Frances's Balla Mesh Flats were one of the founding members of the buzzy look, this take remains one of its most popular options. Plus, a ton of new colors just dropped, just in case white isn't your first pick.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh $445

After a whirlwind season for satin footwear—with particularly special appearances at Prada and Altuzarra—these baby-blue satin pumps from Loulou Studio that also come in black and ivory were destined for success this spring.

LOULOU STUDIO Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps $530

These buckled-up Miu Miu slingbacks just might be the most recreated shoes of the year. Even so, the originals remain almost impossible to find. I found them at Moda Operandi—run.

Miu Miu Buckle-Detailed Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1290

I don't know about you, but I didn't expect 2024 to be the year of the Wallabee. However, after some interesting collaborations and chic styling ideas stolen from IG, I'm softening to the idea.

CLARKS Originals Wallabee Shoes $170

Sleek, minimal, and fitted with a heel comfortable enough to walk around in, these strappy, cage-toed Jil Sander heels are an obvious choice for viral fame.

JIL SANDER Leather Sandals $960

If you've been searching for a cool, different, and extremely comfortable pair of shoes to keep by your front door this spring and slide on every time you have to go anywhere or do anything, these viral pierced-toe Tory Burch slides are the ones for you. Trust me.

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398

Alaïa's net Mary Jane flats took the fashion world by storm last spring, so of course, Pieter Mulier had to take them one step further for 2024 with a bootie option that's just as covetable as its predecessor if not more so.

Alaïa Fishnet Leather-Trimmed Ankle Boots $1150

Is there anything better than timeless shoes that are high-quality and on sale getting extra attention on social media? I feel like that's the sort of combination of events that miracles are made of.

J.Crew Winona Penny Loafers $248 $150

Will Maison Margiela's iconic Tabi ballet flats ever stop dividing the internet, no matter the season or year? I don't think it's possible.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats $690

With a new creative director in Sabato De Sarno and a completely fresh look to boot, Gucci is the brand on everyone's lips (and wish lists) right now, especially since the designer's first collection for the Italian house is finally available to shop.

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump $1100

These square-toe Jacquemus shoes are one of the hardest viral shoes of the year to actually get your hands on. Then again, is anyone surprised given how masterful the brand's team is on the social media and marketing front? Pure genius.

Jacquemus Les Mules Plates Ballet Flats $644

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Saint Laurent's Lee heels will be responsible for bringing high heels back into fashion's good graces. They're so good, in fact, that I named them 2024's first viral shoes of the year.

Saint Laurent Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $1150

Given how many chic, influential people that I've seen wearing these Aeyde kitten heels lately, I was genuinely shocked to find them still in stock at Net-a-Porter. Good luck finding them anywhere else—most sizes are sold out across the internet.

AEYDE Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps $395

I cannot even begin to count how many times I've seen a pair of shoes on Instagram, fallen for them immediately, and clicked tagged products to find out they're from Shop-Pêche, the Korean brand founded in 2017 that in-the-know fashion people count on for fun and on-trend pieces that are also affordable. Every season, one pair of shoes from the brand goes viral, and for spring, it's this pair of baby-pink kitten heels.

Almond-toe shoes are trending right now, and so is the ultra-luxe Italian brand Loro Piana. Of course, when Jasmine Tookes wore a pair of its almond-toe flats during Milan Fashion Week, the world ran to find out what they were and how they could snag a pair.

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $920

I don't know about all of you, but as someone who spent a good chunk of money on these Prada kitten heels, I think I saved the very best pair for last. Elegant and sophisticated but still playful (something Prada should teach a MasterClass in), they really are perfect heels for spring—period.