Elle Fanning Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Could Replace Basic Loafers

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

With every new season comes a new flat-shoe trend (typically), and I'm placing my bets on one that Prada and Miu Miu are majorly endorsing for S/S 24. It's been a minute since two of the biggest flat shoe trends of the 2020s appeared (those being ballet flats and loafers), so I think it's time to freshen things up. And the new trend Elle Fanning and soon-to-be many others is freshening things up with is moccasins.

While out walking in NYC this week, Fanning wore a casually elegant outfit consisting of a cardigan, white T-shirt, and loose trousers. On her feet was a pair of Prada suede leather driving shoes, which is a descendant of the mocassin (as are loafers, in fact). Mocassins were invented by the Native American community and date back to the 1800s. The shoe style has evolved over the years and comes back around occasionally. And now that Prada and Miu Miu have featured the style so heavily in the S/S 24 collections, I think this will be one of those come-back-around times. Another iteration of the mocassin that the designer brands are co-signing currently is boat shoes, with their nautical details.

If you're ready for your flat shoe collection to have some new additions, keep scrolling to follow Elle Fanning's lead and shop the best pairs.

Elle Fanning in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

Elle Fanning in NYC

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: The Row T-shirt and pants; Prada Suede Driving Loafers ($975)

Shop Moccasins, Driving Loafers, and Boat Shoes

Prada loafers
Prada
Suede Driving Loafers

Leather Boat Shoes - Women
Mango
Leather Boat Shoes

X Lucie Skjefte Ziigwan Waabigwan Slipper
Minnetonka x Lucie Skjefte
Ziigwan Waabigwan Slippers

Suede Bow Drivers
Prada
Suede Bow Drivers

Driving Shoe
Minnetonka
Driving Shoes

Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

Marley Driving Shoe
Coach
Marley Driving Shoes

Suede Tassel Moccasin Loafers
Loro Piana
Suede Tassel Moccasin Loafers

Boat Shoe
Miu Miu
Boat Shoes

M.Gemi loafers
M.Gemi
The Pastoso

Nubuck Gancini Driving Loafers
Ferragamo
Nubuck Gancini Driving Loafers

Explore More:
Elle Fanning Flats
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸