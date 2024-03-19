Elle Fanning Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Could Replace Basic Loafers

With every new season comes a new flat-shoe trend (typically), and I'm placing my bets on one that Prada and Miu Miu are majorly endorsing for S/S 24. It's been a minute since two of the biggest flat shoe trends of the 2020s appeared (those being ballet flats and loafers), so I think it's time to freshen things up. And the new trend Elle Fanning and soon-to-be many others is freshening things up with is moccasins.

While out walking in NYC this week, Fanning wore a casually elegant outfit consisting of a cardigan, white T-shirt, and loose trousers. On her feet was a pair of Prada suede leather driving shoes, which is a descendant of the mocassin (as are loafers, in fact). Mocassins were invented by the Native American community and date back to the 1800s. The shoe style has evolved over the years and comes back around occasionally. And now that Prada and Miu Miu have featured the style so heavily in the S/S 24 collections, I think this will be one of those come-back-around times. Another iteration of the mocassin that the designer brands are co-signing currently is boat shoes, with their nautical details.

If you're ready for your flat shoe collection to have some new additions, keep scrolling to follow Elle Fanning's lead and shop the best pairs.

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: The Row T-shirt and pants; Prada Suede Driving Loafers ($975)

Shop Moccasins, Driving Loafers, and Boat Shoes

Prada Suede Driving Loafers $975 SHOP NOW

Mango Leather Boat Shoes $180 SHOP NOW

Minnetonka x Lucie Skjefte Ziigwan Waabigwan Slippers $63 SHOP NOW

Prada Suede Bow Drivers $975 SHOP NOW

Minnetonka Driving Shoes $78 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Suede Lace-Up Moccasins $950 SHOP NOW

Coach Marley Driving Shoes $145 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Suede Tassel Moccasin Loafers $985 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Boat Shoes $950 SHOP NOW