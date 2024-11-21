All year long, denim holds most people's wardrobes together. Jeans are a constant—the bottoms that we turn to when nothing else works, whether it's winter, spring, summer, or fall. But sometimes—just sometimes—they can't be everything for everyone. This autumn, chic people appear to be hanging up their favorite pairs in order to prioritize another beloved (but less predictable) style of bottoms.

If you already guessed that corduroy pants are the style in question—ding, ding, ding! You were spot on. This season, the fresh alternative to classic denim has been on a tear, especially among celebrities. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have been spotted wearing pairs of their own—Lawrence opting for wide-leg, red bottoms by The Row and Johnson selecting a slightly cropped, brown style from Essentiel Antwerp. But it was Elizabeth Olsen's take on the pants trend that sealed the deal for me personally.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Elizabeth Olsen

This week, the Doctor Strange actress was seen exiting Little Dom's in Los Feliz after lunch with friends wearing none other than a pair of brown, low-slung, wide-leg corduroy pants. With the on-trend bottoms, she added an olive-green sweater, navy blazer, and lug-sole loafers. She finished off the look with sunglasses and a classic black cross-body bag.

Sure, she could have opted for jeans, but wouldn't that have been the obvious choice? This alternative is much more interesting (and worthy of a copy). If you agree, scroll down to shop the best cords on the market right now for fall.

Shop corduroy pants:

Madewell The Emmett Wide Leg Full Length Corduroy Pants $128 SHOP NOW If I had to pick just one pair of cords to buy this fall, it'd be these.

Free People Good Luck Corduroy Jeans $128 SHOP NOW But if you love barrel-leg jeans, these are a great corduroy alternative.

The Row Dan Cotton Corduroy Flare Pants $1150 SHOP NOW Wow, these are gorgeous.

Re/Done Corduroy Trousers $325 SHOP NOW Just add a white T-shirt and loafers.

Aligne Marcus Corduroy Horseshoe Trousers $170 SHOP NOW Every chic woman in London owns these.

ZARA Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pants ZW Collection $70 SHOP NOW Real shopping experts know that Zara's ZW Collection line is elite.

B Sides Elissa High Wide Corduroy Trousers $385 SHOP NOW I sometimes find black trousers boring, but not these.

Citizens of Humanity Annina High Waist Corduroy Wide Leg Pants $238 SHOP NOW I've pretty much been wearing Citizens of Humanity jeans and other bottoms exclusively this year.

H&M Corduroy Pants $35 SHOP NOW Say yes to these $35 cords.

Topshop Corduroy Carpenter Pants $80 SHOP NOW Oh, this pair is fun.

Little Lies Arlo Corduroy Pants $119 SHOP NOW This wide-leg, cropped style will pair so well with boots.

ZARA Drawstring Corduroy Pants $50 SHOP NOW These are like chic pajama corduroys.

Joe's Jeans The Mia High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants $198 SHOP NOW Just buy them—you know you want to.