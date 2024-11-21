It's Not Denim's Fault That Chic People Prefer This Stylish Fall Pants Trend
All year long, denim holds most people's wardrobes together. Jeans are a constant—the bottoms that we turn to when nothing else works, whether it's winter, spring, summer, or fall. But sometimes—just sometimes—they can't be everything for everyone. This autumn, chic people appear to be hanging up their favorite pairs in order to prioritize another beloved (but less predictable) style of bottoms.
If you already guessed that corduroy pants are the style in question—ding, ding, ding! You were spot on. This season, the fresh alternative to classic denim has been on a tear, especially among celebrities. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have been spotted wearing pairs of their own—Lawrence opting for wide-leg, red bottoms by The Row and Johnson selecting a slightly cropped, brown style from Essentiel Antwerp. But it was Elizabeth Olsen's take on the pants trend that sealed the deal for me personally.
WHO: Elizabeth Olsen
This week, the Doctor Strange actress was seen exiting Little Dom's in Los Feliz after lunch with friends wearing none other than a pair of brown, low-slung, wide-leg corduroy pants. With the on-trend bottoms, she added an olive-green sweater, navy blazer, and lug-sole loafers. She finished off the look with sunglasses and a classic black cross-body bag.
Sure, she could have opted for jeans, but wouldn't that have been the obvious choice? This alternative is much more interesting (and worthy of a copy). If you agree, scroll down to shop the best cords on the market right now for fall.
Shop corduroy pants:
If I had to pick just one pair of cords to buy this fall, it'd be these.
But if you love barrel-leg jeans, these are a great corduroy alternative.
Real shopping experts know that Zara's ZW Collection line is elite.
I've pretty much been wearing Citizens of Humanity jeans and other bottoms exclusively this year.
Retailers just can't keep the Marcelle pants in stock.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
