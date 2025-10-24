As much as I love all three Olsen sisters, there are some notable downsides to being invested in their style. For starters, Mary-Kate and Ashley's brand, The Row, comes with hefty price tags that I find hard to justify. (Who wants to gift me a Margaux bag for Christmas?) Plus, the twins are exceedingly private, so we rarely get a chance to hear from them directly or even catch glimpses of their off-duty outfits. How I miss the days when the Olsens were photographed at NYU!
Luckily, however, Elizabeth Olsen is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film, Eternity, so I've been ogling her recent red carpet outfits. One, in particular, reminded me of her sisters because it featured one of their favorite color combinations: black and brown. Sometimes called a faux pas, wearing black and brown together is actually super chic if you ask me. Scroll down to re-create Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit.
Re-Create Elizabeth Olsen's Black-and-Brown Outfit
