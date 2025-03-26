Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore These Anti-Trend Heels With Cropped Pants, and It's a 10/10

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Well, folks, I think the days of puddle pants might finally be behind us. As we inch closer and closer to warm weather, I see more and more celebs and fashion people wearing cropped pants than I have in years, and it's kind of refreshing. In particular, the style of cropped pants that look the freshest is slim cigarette pants, which is what Elizabeth Olsen just wore while doing press for her new film The Assessment in NYC. For the crisp spring day, Olsen wore a pre-fall 2025 Chanel look, consisting of a navy blue tweed jacket and matching pants.

When it comes to what shoes to wear with cropped pants, flats are undoubtedly the safest choice. But if you're wondering what heel style looks best with cropped pants, look no further than the ones Olsen wore: block-heel slingbacks. It's a style that Chanel turned into a classic many years ago. I wouldn't necessarily call them a trend, as they don't really go in and out of style—they're timeless. And they happen to make cropped pants look quite elegant. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and to shop chic cropped pants and block-heel slingbacks to wear with them.

Elizabeth Olsen wearing a navy Chanel outfit in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Chanel outfit and shoes

Shop Cropped Pants

Cropped Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Cropped Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch

Xirena Blondie Pants
Xirena
Blondie Pants

Crop Skinny Pants
MANGO
Crop Skinny Pants

Treeca Linen Blend Pull-On Crop Pants
Theory
Treeca Linen Blend Pull-On Crop Pants

Stretch Twill Crop Pants
Vince Camuto
Stretch Twill Crop Pants

Shop Block-Heel Slingback Shoes

Maddox Slingback Heel
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heels

Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pump
Veronica Beard
Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pumps

Aeyde Oti Nappa Leather Red Pumps
Aeyde
Oti Nappa Leather Red Pumps

Everlane, The Ballet Slingback Heels
Everlane
The Ballet Slingback Heels

Vince Eris Pumps
Vince
Eris Pumps

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸