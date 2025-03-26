Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore These Anti-Trend Heels With Cropped Pants, and It's a 10/10
Well, folks, I think the days of puddle pants might finally be behind us. As we inch closer and closer to warm weather, I see more and more celebs and fashion people wearing cropped pants than I have in years, and it's kind of refreshing. In particular, the style of cropped pants that look the freshest is slim cigarette pants, which is what Elizabeth Olsen just wore while doing press for her new film The Assessment in NYC. For the crisp spring day, Olsen wore a pre-fall 2025 Chanel look, consisting of a navy blue tweed jacket and matching pants.
When it comes to what shoes to wear with cropped pants, flats are undoubtedly the safest choice. But if you're wondering what heel style looks best with cropped pants, look no further than the ones Olsen wore: block-heel slingbacks. It's a style that Chanel turned into a classic many years ago. I wouldn't necessarily call them a trend, as they don't really go in and out of style—they're timeless. And they happen to make cropped pants look quite elegant. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and to shop chic cropped pants and block-heel slingbacks to wear with them.
On Elizabeth Olsen: Chanel outfit and shoes
Shop Cropped Pants
Shop Block-Heel Slingback Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
