Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore These Anti-Trend Heels With Cropped Pants, and It's a 10/10

Well, folks, I think the days of puddle pants might finally be behind us. As we inch closer and closer to warm weather, I see more and more celebs and fashion people wearing cropped pants than I have in years, and it's kind of refreshing. In particular, the style of cropped pants that look the freshest is slim cigarette pants, which is what Elizabeth Olsen just wore while doing press for her new film The Assessment in NYC. For the crisp spring day, Olsen wore a pre-fall 2025 Chanel look, consisting of a navy blue tweed jacket and matching pants.

When it comes to what shoes to wear with cropped pants, flats are undoubtedly the safest choice. But if you're wondering what heel style looks best with cropped pants, look no further than the ones Olsen wore: block-heel slingbacks. It's a style that Chanel turned into a classic many years ago. I wouldn't necessarily call them a trend, as they don't really go in and out of style—they're timeless. And they happen to make cropped pants look quite elegant. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and to shop chic cropped pants and block-heel slingbacks to wear with them.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Elizabeth Olsen: Chanel outfit and shoes

Shop Cropped Pants

J.Crew Cropped Natalia Pant in Four-Season Stretch $128 SHOP NOW

Xirena Blondie Pants $198 SHOP NOW

MANGO Crop Skinny Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Theory Treeca Linen Blend Pull-On Crop Pants $245 $184 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Stretch Twill Crop Pants $89 SHOP NOW

Shop Block-Heel Slingback Shoes

Reformation Maddox Slingback Heels $298 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Cecile Half D'orsay Slingback Pumps $375 $188 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Oti Nappa Leather Red Pumps $425 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Ballet Slingback Heels $188 SHOP NOW