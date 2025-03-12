Heads Up: This Underrated Denim Color Trend Will Outperform Both Black and White Jeans This Spring
If you read the headline and thought that white and black jeans are "out," that's not exactly what I meant. I'm not suggesting you should abandon those timeless pant colors this spring, but there's an emerging and underrated denim color trend that's gaining serious traction, and you'll want to pay attention. Enter chestnut-brown jeans, which were recently spotted on Dakota Johnson.
While filming Verity in New York City, Johnson effortlessly styled chestnut-brown wide-leg jeans, pairing them with sturdy lug-sole boots and a cozy wool coat. The result was a casually chic ensemble that's perfect for re-creating on a crisp spring day.
On Dakota Johnson: Theory Double-Breasted Coat ($477)
While black and white jeans will always be classic, this warm, neutral hue brings a level of versatility that others simply can't match. The deep richness of chestnut brown adds a bit more brightness than black and far more character than white, making it the ideal choice to refresh your denim collection. Curious to try a pair? Keep reading to explore the best chestnut-brown jeans available.
Shop the best chestnut-brown jeans:
These may not be jeans, but they look extremely similar to Johnson's pair.
This is your sign to add barrel-leg jeans to your rotation.
This spring, style these with a cropped trench coat and flats.
I guarantee that you'll like them so much that you'll come back for a second pair.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
