Heads Up: This Underrated Denim Color Trend Will Outperform Both Black and White Jeans This Spring

If you read the headline and thought that white and black jeans are "out," that's not exactly what I meant. I'm not suggesting you should abandon those timeless pant colors this spring, but there's an emerging and underrated denim color trend that's gaining serious traction, and you'll want to pay attention. Enter chestnut-brown jeans, which were recently spotted on Dakota Johnson.

While filming Verity in New York City, Johnson effortlessly styled chestnut-brown wide-leg jeans, pairing them with sturdy lug-sole boots and a cozy wool coat. The result was a casually chic ensemble that's perfect for re-creating on a crisp spring day.

On Dakota Johnson: Theory Double-Breasted Coat ($477)

While black and white jeans will always be classic, this warm, neutral hue brings a level of versatility that others simply can't match. The deep richness of chestnut brown adds a bit more brightness than black and far more character than white, making it the ideal choice to refresh your denim collection. Curious to try a pair? Keep reading to explore the best chestnut-brown jeans available.

Shop the best chestnut-brown jeans:

Madewell The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

Levi's 90s Straight Pants $98 SHOP NOW These may not be jeans, but they look extremely similar to Johnson's pair.

Free People Good Luck High Rise Coated Barrel Jeans $178 $80 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

BLANKNYC Coffee Bar Jeans $128 SHOP NOW This is your sign to add barrel-leg jeans to your rotation.

Veronica Beard Taylor High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $328 SHOP NOW This spring, style these with a cropped trench coat and flats.

ZARA Flared Cropped High Waist TRF Jeans $46 SHOP NOW I guarantee that you'll like them so much that you'll come back for a second pair.

Levi's XL Baggy Straight Linen Blend Pants $98 SHOP NOW These give off boho-chic vibes.

Everlane The Utility Straight-Leg Pants $98 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Everlane's pants.