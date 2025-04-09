Not Jeans, Not Leggings: The Comfortable But Polished Pant Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
As the days lengthen, we all long for the freedom of shedding our layers and slipping into skirts and dresses. Alas, the weather, at least on the East Coast, isn't quite ready to cooperate. The silver lining is that if you're tired of classic jeans, there's a polished and even more comfortable alternative that fashion insiders are turning to: cargo pants. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at Dakota Johnson’s latest street style moment.
While leaving a nail salon in Malibu, Johnson was spotted wearing a cropped white T-shirt from The Row, the celeb-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals, and black cargo pants. In case you were wondering, they're a style that was originally designed for the practical needs of soldiers in the 1930s. But these utilitarian trousers have since made their way to the forefront of fashion, evolving into a stylish and versatile must-have. Whether paired with a blazer, blouse, or casual tee and styled with anything from boots to heels, cargo pants are as adaptable as they come—making them a staple for trendsetters everywhere.
On Dakota Johnson: The Row shirt; Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals ($170)
So, if you’re seeking an effortlessly chic yet functional alternative to jeans or leggings, look no further than cargo pants. Keep scrolling for a curated selection of standout styles to incorporate into your wardrobe this season and beyond.
Shop the best cargo pants:
Johnson's pants are likely designer, but you can also achieve the look for less with this pair that's under $60.
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of cargo pants.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
