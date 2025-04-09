Not Jeans, Not Leggings: The Comfortable But Polished Pant Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing

As the days lengthen, we all long for the freedom of shedding our layers and slipping into skirts and dresses. Alas, the weather, at least on the East Coast, isn't quite ready to cooperate. The silver lining is that if you're tired of classic jeans, there's a polished and even more comfortable alternative that fashion insiders are turning to: cargo pants. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at Dakota Johnson’s latest street style moment.

While leaving a nail salon in Malibu, Johnson was spotted wearing a cropped white T-shirt from The Row, the celeb-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals, and black cargo pants. In case you were wondering, they're a style that was originally designed for the practical needs of soldiers in the 1930s. But these utilitarian trousers have since made their way to the forefront of fashion, evolving into a stylish and versatile must-have. Whether paired with a blazer, blouse, or casual tee and styled with anything from boots to heels, cargo pants are as adaptable as they come—making them a staple for trendsetters everywhere.

Dakota Johnson wears a white t-shirt, black cargo pants, birkenstocks, and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row shirt; Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals ($170)

So, if you’re seeking an effortlessly chic yet functional alternative to jeans or leggings, look no further than cargo pants. Keep scrolling for a curated selection of standout styles to incorporate into your wardrobe this season and beyond.

Shop the best cargo pants:

94 Baggy Cargo Pants
Levi's
94 Baggy Cargo Pants

Johnson's pants are likely designer, but you can also achieve the look for less with this pair that's under $60.

Marcelle Cargo Pant
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

These look just like Johnson's.

Cody Baggy Cargo Pant
Cotton On
Cody Baggy Cargo Pants

These also come in taupe.

The Station Cropped Twill Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
FRAME
The Station Cropped Twill Straight-Leg Cargo Pants

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of cargo pants.

Relaxed Fit Belted Cargo Pants
ZARA
Relaxed Fit Belted Cargo Pants

So chic.

We the Free Park Ave Pants
We the Free
Park Ave Pants

Free People does cargo pants so well.

Gisele Cargo Pant
superdown
Gisele Cargo Pants

Superdown tends to run large, so size down.

Nili Lotan Shon Jeans
Nili Lotan
Shon Jeans

An editor favorite.

Ava Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Reiss
Ava Wide Leg Cargo Pants

Wear these to the office with pointed-toe slingbacks and a sweater.

Mid Waist Adjustable Strap Cargo Pants
ZARA
Mid Waist Adjustable Strap Cargo Pants

We're not done with chocolate brown just yet.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

