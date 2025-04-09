Not Jeans, Not Leggings: The Comfortable But Polished Pant Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing

As the days lengthen, we all long for the freedom of shedding our layers and slipping into skirts and dresses. Alas, the weather, at least on the East Coast, isn't quite ready to cooperate. The silver lining is that if you're tired of classic jeans, there's a polished and even more comfortable alternative that fashion insiders are turning to: cargo pants. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at Dakota Johnson’s latest street style moment.

While leaving a nail salon in Malibu, Johnson was spotted wearing a cropped white T-shirt from The Row, the celeb-favorite Birkenstock Arizona sandals, and black cargo pants. In case you were wondering, they're a style that was originally designed for the practical needs of soldiers in the 1930s. But these utilitarian trousers have since made their way to the forefront of fashion, evolving into a stylish and versatile must-have. Whether paired with a blazer, blouse, or casual tee and styled with anything from boots to heels, cargo pants are as adaptable as they come—making them a staple for trendsetters everywhere.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row shirt; Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals ($170)

So, if you’re seeking an effortlessly chic yet functional alternative to jeans or leggings, look no further than cargo pants. Keep scrolling for a curated selection of standout styles to incorporate into your wardrobe this season and beyond.

Shop the best cargo pants:

Levi's 94 Baggy Cargo Pants $80 $56 SHOP NOW Johnson's pants are likely designer, but you can also achieve the look for less with this pair that's under $60.

Citizens of Humanity Marcelle Cargo Pants $248 SHOP NOW These look just like Johnson's.

Cotton On Cody Baggy Cargo Pants $60 SHOP NOW These also come in taupe.

FRAME The Station Cropped Twill Straight-Leg Cargo Pants $355 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a classic pair of cargo pants.

ZARA Relaxed Fit Belted Cargo Pants $60 SHOP NOW So chic.

We the Free Park Ave Pants $148 SHOP NOW Free People does cargo pants so well.

superdown Gisele Cargo Pants $88 SHOP NOW Superdown tends to run large, so size down.

Nili Lotan Shon Jeans $395 SHOP NOW An editor favorite.

Reiss Ava Wide Leg Cargo Pants $245 SHOP NOW Wear these to the office with pointed-toe slingbacks and a sweater.

ZARA Mid Waist Adjustable Strap Cargo Pants $46 SHOP NOW We're not done with chocolate brown just yet.