Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Jeans and Shoe Pairing That Downright Dominated the '90s

Dakota Johnson is one of a very select group of celebrities who can craft a look that simultaneously champions new-season trends whilst also looking entirely timeless. Case in point: in New York this week, the actor wore a typically relaxed ensemble that subtly showcased some of autumn 2024's favourite finds.

Taking her cue from a popular '90s fashion pairing, Johnson selected a relaxed pair of light-wash, straight-leg jeans to form the base of her look. Unlike darker indigo or black jeans, this paler shade prevailed in the '90s and has a laid-back, lived-in feel that spoke to the era's minimalist approach to fashion, which we often see emulated in Johnson's style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing another throwback favourite, Johnson styled her denim with a pair of sleek black leather shoes. Countering the casual energy of her loose jeans, the shiny black loafers imparted a polished effect that worked to neaten up her look. Whether in the form of lace-ups or patent loafers, the shiny black shoe was a wardrobe non-negotiable in the '90s, with celebs loving the contrast they gave against their—you guessed it—light-wash jeans.

Cindy Crawford wears light-wash jeans and shiny black shoes in L.A. in 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her '90s pairing with a classic cotton button-down, Johnson opted for a vivid red shade that brought an on-trend flush of colour into her outfit. Styling her look with rounded sunglasses and a suede bag, her off-duty outfit is a masterclass in simple but effective dressing.

Read on to shop Dakota Johnson's look and discover our edit of the best light-wash jeans and shiny black shoes to emulate her '90s style.

