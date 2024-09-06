Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Jeans and Shoe Pairing That Downright Dominated the '90s

Dakota Johnson is one of a very select group of celebrities who can craft a look that simultaneously champions new-season trends whilst also looking entirely timeless. Case in point: in New York this week, the actor wore a typically relaxed ensemble that subtly showcased some of autumn 2024's favourite finds.

Taking her cue from a popular '90s fashion pairing, Johnson selected a relaxed pair of light-wash, straight-leg jeans to form the base of her look. Unlike darker indigo or black jeans, this paler shade prevailed in the '90s and has a laid-back, lived-in feel that spoke to the era's minimalist approach to fashion, which we often see emulated in Johnson's style.

Dakota Johnson wears light wash jeans and loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing another throwback favourite, Johnson styled her denim with a pair of sleek black leather shoes. Countering the casual energy of her loose jeans, the shiny black loafers imparted a polished effect that worked to neaten up her look. Whether in the form of lace-ups or patent loafers, the shiny black shoe was a wardrobe non-negotiable in the '90s, with celebs loving the contrast they gave against their—you guessed it—light-wash jeans.

Cindy Crawford wears light was jeans and black leather shoes.

Cindy Crawford wears light-wash jeans and shiny black shoes in L.A. in 1993.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her '90s pairing with a classic cotton button-down, Johnson opted for a vivid red shade that brought an on-trend flush of colour into her outfit. Styling her look with rounded sunglasses and a suede bag, her off-duty outfit is a masterclass in simple but effective dressing.

Read on to shop Dakota Johnson's look and discover our edit of the best light-wash jeans and shiny black shoes to emulate her '90s style.

SHOP DAKOTA JOHNSON'S '90S JEANS AND SHOE PAIRING:

Pocket Oversize Shirt
Mango
Pocket Oversize Shirt

The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans
Zara
Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans

These also come in a mid-wash shade.

Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers
COS
Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers

The square toe gives this loafers a fresh twist.

SHOP LIGHT-WASH JEANS AND BLACK LEATHER SHOES:

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

These also come in 17 (!) other shades.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

The deep merlot shade is also very tempting…

Straight Jeans
& Other Stories
Straight Jeans

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Patent Lace Up Flat Brogues
M&S Collection
Patent Lace Up Flat Brogues

Style with white crew socks for a preppy look.

Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I always come back to Agolde for its fashion-forward denim.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

Fashion people can't get enough of this controversial shoe.

Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Stradivarius
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Style with loafers or with pretty Mary Janes.

Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafer

These will quickly become your most-worn autumn shoes

Dakota Johnson
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

