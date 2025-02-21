How Everyone Will Be Wearing Their Non–Skinny Jeans This Spring
Skinny jeans are most certainly back, but this spring, it's also all about looser, more relaxed denim silhouettes. The key styling trick fashion people are using to make them feel fresh? Simple yet effective cuffs. Whether it's a straight, baggy, or wide-leg style, the fashion crowd is rolling up their hems, giving their jeans an effortlessly cool, slightly undone feel that pairs perfectly with the season's must-have shoes. This styling move is subtle but powerful, adding a laid-back, lived-in vibe to any outfit.
The beauty of the cuffed jeans trend is its versatility. A crisp, structured cuff can give classic denim an elevated polish, making even the most casual jeans feel intentional and put-together. On the flip side, a looser, messier roll adds an easygoing edge, perfect for balancing out more tailored pieces like a sleek blazer or a sharp button-down. It's a no-fuss way to switch up your go-to denim looks without committing to a new silhouette entirely—just a few turns of the hem, and your favorite jeans suddenly feel brand new.
Of course, the shoes make all the difference. Cuffed jeans naturally put your footwear front and center, which is why they pair so well with this season's biggest shoe trends. Think pretty ballet flats, sporty sneakers, or minimalist kitten heels—each one popping just enough beneath that rolled-up hem. Even chunkier footwear, like lug-sole loafers and ankle boots, gets an elevated feel when styled with a neatly cuffed jean.
If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your denim outfits this season, consider this your sign. The cuffed-jeans look is already making waves among the fashion set, and it's poised to be everywhere as the weather warms up. So before you consider hemming those extra-long jeans or reaching for a new pair altogether, try giving them a quick cuff instead. It's low effort, high impact, and—most importantly—right on trend.
It's all about the sporty track jacket here.
The polished accessories make this look so chic.
You can't go wrong with jeans and a nice black blazer.
A pop of red for the win.
Everyone with rich taste is wearing this sneaker color trend.
The red sock trend is still going strong.
We love this silver-on-silver look here.
The polo sweater paired with this elegant jacket is so good.
We love a baby-tee moment.
All about the neutral notes on this look.
Loafers and a mini cuffed-denim outfit.
More mocha suede sneakers and jeans.
Here for this gray denim outfit.
A chic look for a night out.
The dark denim wash paired with bright red sneakers is so cool here.
Very French vibes.
It's the head-to-toe oversize look with this outfit.
You can't go wrong with a cozy knit sweater and jeans.
Loafers are the answer this spring.
This cropped leather jacket look is just so chic.
Navy on navy with a pop of burgundy.
A simple black tank + cuffed jeans = perfection.
Another example of bright red paired with dark denim.
-
I Don't Like Paying Full Price on Jeans—20 Pairs From Mango, Gap, and Levi's That Are On Sale and at the Top of My Cart
So many cool styles.
By Judith Jones
-
The Only Tops Stylish People Wear With This Viral Denim Trend
Eight styling solutions, coming right up.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Suddenly, All The Row-Style Girls Are Breaking This Fashion Rule
And you should, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Want to Build a New Wardrobe—30 Incredibly Elegant Pieces I'm Eyeing From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Bring on the chic outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Skinny Jeans! These 14 Outfits Prove Barrel Jeans Are Still the Moment
Receipts have been pulled.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
If You're Scared of Skinny Jeans But Are Craving Something New, Try This It-Girl Denim Trend
See and shop the style inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Is Everyone Already Swapping Skinny Jeans for This Even More Dated Denim Trend?
Let's take a look.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes