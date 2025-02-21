How Everyone Will Be Wearing Their Non–Skinny Jeans This Spring

Skinny jeans are most certainly back, but this spring, it's also all about looser, more relaxed denim silhouettes. The key styling trick fashion people are using to make them feel fresh? Simple yet effective cuffs. Whether it's a straight, baggy, or wide-leg style, the fashion crowd is rolling up their hems, giving their jeans an effortlessly cool, slightly undone feel that pairs perfectly with the season's must-have shoes. This styling move is subtle but powerful, adding a laid-back, lived-in vibe to any outfit.

The beauty of the cuffed jeans trend is its versatility. A crisp, structured cuff can give classic denim an elevated polish, making even the most casual jeans feel intentional and put-together. On the flip side, a looser, messier roll adds an easygoing edge, perfect for balancing out more tailored pieces like a sleek blazer or a sharp button-down. It's a no-fuss way to switch up your go-to denim looks without committing to a new silhouette entirely—just a few turns of the hem, and your favorite jeans suddenly feel brand new.

Of course, the shoes make all the difference. Cuffed jeans naturally put your footwear front and center, which is why they pair so well with this season's biggest shoe trends. Think pretty ballet flats, sporty sneakers, or minimalist kitten heels—each one popping just enough beneath that rolled-up hem. Even chunkier footwear, like lug-sole loafers and ankle boots, gets an elevated feel when styled with a neatly cuffed jean.

If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your denim outfits this season, consider this your sign. The cuffed-jeans look is already making waves among the fashion set, and it's poised to be everywhere as the weather warms up. So before you consider hemming those extra-long jeans or reaching for a new pair altogether, try giving them a quick cuff instead. It's low effort, high impact, and—most importantly—right on trend.

