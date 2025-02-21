How Everyone Will Be Wearing Their Non–Skinny Jeans This Spring

Skinny jeans are most certainly back, but this spring, it's also all about looser, more relaxed denim silhouettes. The key styling trick fashion people are using to make them feel fresh? Simple yet effective cuffs. Whether it's a straight, baggy, or wide-leg style, the fashion crowd is rolling up their hems, giving their jeans an effortlessly cool, slightly undone feel that pairs perfectly with the season's must-have shoes. This styling move is subtle but powerful, adding a laid-back, lived-in vibe to any outfit.

The beauty of the cuffed jeans trend is its versatility. A crisp, structured cuff can give classic denim an elevated polish, making even the most casual jeans feel intentional and put-together. On the flip side, a looser, messier roll adds an easygoing edge, perfect for balancing out more tailored pieces like a sleek blazer or a sharp button-down. It's a no-fuss way to switch up your go-to denim looks without committing to a new silhouette entirely—just a few turns of the hem, and your favorite jeans suddenly feel brand new.

Of course, the shoes make all the difference. Cuffed jeans naturally put your footwear front and center, which is why they pair so well with this season's biggest shoe trends. Think pretty ballet flats, sporty sneakers, or minimalist kitten heels—each one popping just enough beneath that rolled-up hem. Even chunkier footwear, like lug-sole loafers and ankle boots, gets an elevated feel when styled with a neatly cuffed jean.

If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your denim outfits this season, consider this your sign. The cuffed-jeans look is already making waves among the fashion set, and it's poised to be everywhere as the weather warms up. So before you consider hemming those extra-long jeans or reaching for a new pair altogether, try giving them a quick cuff instead. It's low effort, high impact, and—most importantly—right on trend.

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with jeans jacket

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

It's all about the sporty track jacket here.

Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Top
adidas
Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Top

Joe's Jeans the Ryan Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Joe's Jeans
The Ryan Low Slung Baggy Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with white jacket

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

The polished accessories make this look so chic.

MANGO, Cotton Jacket High Neck Pockets
MANGO
Cotton High Neck Jacket With Pockets

Paige Sasha Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with black blazer and studded flats

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

You can't go wrong with jeans and a nice black blazer.

Megan One-Button Crepe Blazer
Estelle
Megan One-Button Crepe Blazer

High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
KUT from the Kloth
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with striped button down shirt

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

A pop of red for the win.

Sosoft Lite Loose V-Neck Sweater
Old Navy
Sosoft Lite Loose V-Neck Sweater

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with trench coat and suede sneakers

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Everyone with rich taste is wearing this sneaker color trend.

Trench Coat With Slits at Hem
H&M
Trench Coat With Slits at Hem

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Sneakers

Adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Sneakers

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with red socks and black mary jane flats

(Image credit: @raissatch)

The red sock trend is still going strong.

Cotton Blend Rib Crew Socks
Le Bon Shoppe
Cotton Blend Rib Crew Socks

Meg Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
KUT from the Kloth
Meg Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with silver sneakers and silver rings

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

We love this silver-on-silver look here.

Dr. Martens Jaden Boots
Dr. Martens
Jaden Boots

Frame Le Slim Palazzo Jeans
Frame
Le Slim Palazzo Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with striped polo shirt and brown coat

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Cailyn Polo Top
superdown
Cailyn Polo Top

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

The polo sweater paired with this elegant jacket is so good.

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with green baby tee

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

We love a baby-tee moment.

Mini T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Mini T-Shirt

99 Baggy
Abrand
99 Baggy Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with suede jacket and bag

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

All about the neutral notes on this look.

MANGO Suede Leather Jacket

MANGO
Suede Leather Jacket

Flared High Jeans
H&M
Flared High Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with long black coat

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Loafers and a mini cuffed-denim outfit.

Belted Soft Hooded Coat
ZARA
Belted Soft Hooded Coat

Madewell the Vernon Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with brown long jacket

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

More mocha suede sneakers and jeans.

Frame the Bubble Jeans
Frame
The Bubble Jeans

Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Casual Shoes

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with blue bucket hat

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Here for this gray denim outfit.

Italian Merino-Blend Beanie
Banana Republic
Italian Merino-Blend Beanie

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Sweatpants
Rag & Bone
Miramar Sofie Sweatpants

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with burgundy long coat

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

A chic look for a night out.

Greava Top
L'Academie
Greava Top

Subtle Distressed Boyfriend Jeans
Standards & Practices
Subtle Distressed Boyfriend Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with red sneakers

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

The dark denim wash paired with bright red sneakers is so cool here.

Madewell, Relaxed Zip-Front Bomber Jacket
Madewell
Relaxed Zip-Front Bomber Jacket

Speedcat Og Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with black kitten mule heels

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Very French vibes.

Stretch Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Full Length Mid Waist Bootcut Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with oversized jacket and silver sneakers

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

It's the head-to-toe oversize look with this outfit.

Turquoise-Embellished Herringbone Wool-Blend Tweed Jacket
FORTELA
Turquoise-Embellished Herringbone Wool-Blend Tweed Jacket

GRLFRND, Luna Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg
GRLFRND
Luna Mid Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with green sweater and flip flops

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

You can't go wrong with a cozy knit sweater and jeans.

We the Free Lili Linen Cardi
We The Free
We the Free Lili Linen Cardi

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with tan coat and loafers

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Loafers are the answer this spring.

Pacific Knit Jacket
Faherty
Pacific Knit Jacket

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with leather cropped jacket

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

This cropped leather jacket look is just so chic.

The Leather Bomber Jacket
Helsa
The Leather Bomber Jacket

We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with navy long coat and adidas sneakers

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Navy on navy with a pop of burgundy.

Belted Wool Wrap Coat
& Other Stories
Belted Wool Wrap Coat

Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with black tank and brown miu miu sneakers

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

A simple black tank + cuffed jeans = perfection.

Last Time Cami
Intimately
Last Time Cami

New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Leather Sneakers
New Balance X Miu Miu
530 Sl Leather Sneakers

woman wearing cuffed denim outfit with socks and silver ballet flats

(Image credit: @raissatch)

Another example of bright red paired with dark denim.

Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans
MANGO
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats

