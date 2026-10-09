My Favourite Autumn Outfits Feature Jeans and Black Shoes Worn Exactly Like This

This jeans-and-shoe combination screams fashion girl.

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Zendaya steps outside in Paris wearing a black leather coat with blue cuffed jeans, heels Tabis and black sunglasses. She carries a paper shopping bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Whilst jeans as a category are an enduring wardrobe staple, certain cuts and crops ebb and flow with the seasons. Where skinny jeans once ruled the roost, relaxed, straight-leg styles have largely taken their place. But beyond these bigger shifts, each new season brings its own smaller denim trends to the fore. And as we settle into autumn, I've started to notice one particularly chic style circulating in fashion circles: cuffed jeans.

Taking the trend out for a spin this week, I spotted Zendaya stepping out in a mid-wash blue pair finished with a generous turned-up hem. Styled with black shoes—specifically, a pair of heeled ballerinas—her look brought together two of the season's biggest denim and footwear trends in one. Finished with a longline leather coat and a simple white tee, the outfit was simple, but the thoughtful combination of jeans and shoes made it feel so distinctly 2026.

Zendaya steps outside in Paris wearing a black leather coat with blue cuffed jeans, heeled Tabis and black sunglasses. She carries a paper shopping bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Beyond adding an extra dimension to the denim, the thick cuff creates a cropped effect that taps into another key silhouette of the season. Paired with sleek black heeled ballerinas, it feels polished yet unfussy, with a distinctly French-girl energy that makes the combination all the more appealing.

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Inspired? Read on to shop the cuffed jeans and heeled ballet flats I'd recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.