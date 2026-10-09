Whilst jeans as a category are an enduring wardrobe staple, certain cuts and crops ebb and flow with the seasons. Where skinny jeans once ruled the roost, relaxed, straight-leg styles have largely taken their place. But beyond these bigger shifts, each new season brings its own smaller denim trends to the fore. And as we settle into autumn, I've started to notice one particularly chic style circulating in fashion circles: cuffed jeans.
Taking the trend out for a spin this week, I spotted Zendaya stepping out in a mid-wash blue pair finished with a generous turned-up hem. Styled with black shoes—specifically, a pair of heeled ballerinas—her look brought together two of the season's biggest denim and footwear trends in one. Finished with a longline leather coat and a simple white tee, the outfit was simple, but the thoughtful combination of jeans and shoes made it feel so distinctly 2026.
Beyond adding an extra dimension to the denim, the thick cuff creates a cropped effect that taps into another key silhouette of the season. Paired with sleek black heeled ballerinas, it feels polished yet unfussy, with a distinctly French-girl energy that makes the combination all the more appealing.
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Inspired? Read on to shop the cuffed jeans and heeled ballet flats I'd recommend below.
Shop Cuffed Jeans and Black Heels:
Zara
Turn-Up Low-Rise Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Style with cuffed jeans or pair these with a trending knee-length skirt.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
These also come in black, cream and indigo.
Asos Design
Bow Detail Block Heel Mid Shoes
The block heel adds some height without sacrificing any comfort.
Zara
Mid-Waist Cuffed Balloon Jeans
Style these with black heels or pair them with simple loafers.
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
Court 85 Leather Pumps
Shop your heels from the label Zendaya loves.
Anthropologie
The Kayden High-Rise Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
The cuffed finish means that these crop at the ankle for a polished, put-together look.
& Other Stories
Leather Block Heel Pumps
The pointed-toe finish gives these such an elevated energy.
COS
Folde Curved-Leg Turn-Up Jeans
IMO, COS's jeans are some of the best on the high street.
Aeyde
Narissa 45 Bow-Detail Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.