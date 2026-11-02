Bored of Jeans? IMO, This Comfortable Trouser Trend Looks Even Better With Flats

Casual but considered, if you want to elevate your winter flat-shoe outfits, swap jeans for these elegant trousers.

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Elsa Hosk poses for a photo wearing cropped trousers with slip-one flats and a fur-trimmed jacket.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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As someone who wears jeans nearly every single day, I'm not usually one to suggest swapping denim for something else. But every now and then, an outfit comes along that makes me reconsider my loyalties. This week, that outfit belonged to Elsa Hosk, who got me thinking that it might be time to trade blue jeans for a pair of cropped kick-flare trousers right about now.

Styling her ankle-skimming pair with a fur-trimmed jacket and sleek slip-on flats, Hosk crafted one of the chicest everyday outfits I've come across this season. Against the plush volume of her statement coat, the cropped hemline brought a sense of lightness to her outfit, keeping the look from feeling too heavy. Had she opted for a floor-skimming pair, the proportions might have felt a little weighed down. Instead, the subtle kick-flare shape and ankle-baring finish gave the outfit a more relaxed feel, whilst allowing her elegant flats to take centre stage. The backless mule style was a particularly clever choice, too, creating an uninterrupted line through the foot and helping to offset the leg-shortening effect that cropped trousers can sometimes have.

Elsa Hosk poses for a photo wearing cropped trousers with slip-one flats and a fur-trimmed jacket.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Offering much of the same unfussy energy as your favourite jeans, but with a slightly more polished finish, kick-flare trousers are an easy alternative for days when denim starts to feel a little tired. Comfortable, uncomplicated and versatile, they're just as easy to build an everyday outfit around. So, if you're looking to give your usual jeans-and-flats combination a refresh, this is a trouser trend worth considering.

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If you're inspired, read on to shop the kick-flare trousers and slip-on flats below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.