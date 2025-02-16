The BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet Looks Everyone’s Talking About
As a film fanatic and a fashion obsessive, you can bet that BAFTAs 2025 is going to be one of my absolute favourite nights of the year. The outfits! The glamour! The drama! I’m here for all of it. There’s just something about Hollywood’s finest (and most fashionable) stepping out in their red carpet best that fills me with pure joy. So, naturally, I consider it my personal duty to sift through every look, hand-selecting the very best of the evening.
With stars like Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña descending on London's Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, you just know we’re in for a serious fashion feast. Iconic designers, top stylists and a few under-the-radar labels? Yes, please.
So, without further ado, let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping, show-stopping and downright fabulous looks straight from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet. Keep scrolling—you won’t want to miss a single outfit.
ALL OF THE BEST CELEBRITY LOOKS FROM THE BAFTAS 2025 RED CARPET
Who: Pamela Anderson
Wear: Jacquemus.
Who: Camila Cabello
Who: Hannah Dodd
Who: Nico Parker
Who: Ritu Arya
Who: AJ Odudu
Who: Thomasin McKenzie
Who: Kelly Rutherford
Wear: Jimmy Choo
Who: Gwendoline Christie
Who: Monica Barbaro
Wear: Giorgio Armani Privé.
Who: Stacy Martin
Who: Jeff Goldblum
Wear: Loewe
Who: Kaya Scodelario
Who: Mimi Keene
Wear: Dior Cruise
Who: Radhika Apte
Who: India Amarteifio
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
