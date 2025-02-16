The BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet Looks Everyone’s Talking About

As a film fanatic and a fashion obsessive, you can bet that BAFTAs 2025 is going to be one of my absolute favourite nights of the year. The outfits! The glamour! The drama! I’m here for all of it. There’s just something about Hollywood’s finest (and most fashionable) stepping out in their red carpet best that fills me with pure joy. So, naturally, I consider it my personal duty to sift through every look, hand-selecting the very best of the evening.

With stars like Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña descending on London's Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, you just know we’re in for a serious fashion feast. Iconic designers, top stylists and a few under-the-radar labels? Yes, please.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping, show-stopping and downright fabulous looks straight from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet. Keep scrolling—you won’t want to miss a single outfit.

ALL OF THE BEST CELEBRITY LOOKS FROM THE BAFTAS 2025 RED CARPET

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Pamela Anderson
Wear: Jacquemus.

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Camila Cabello

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Hannah Dodd

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Nico Parker

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Ritu Arya

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: AJ Odudu

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Thomasin McKenzie

BAFTAs Red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kelly Rutherford
Wear: Jimmy Choo

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Gwendoline Christie

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Monica Barbaro
Wear: Giorgio Armani Privé.

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Stacy Martin

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Jeff Goldblum
Wear: Loewe

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Kaya Scodelario

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Mimi Keene
Wear: Dior Cruise

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: Radhika Apte

BAFTAs red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who: India Amarteifio

